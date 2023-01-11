TYLER - Max Duggan entered the 2022 college football season as the backup quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs.
Duggan was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Chandler Morris. But when Morris went down with an injury in the third quarter of the season opener against Colorado on Sept. 2, 2022, Duggan was needed to take over.
Now, more than four months later, Duggan is the recipient of the 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which was announced on Wednesday night at Willow Brook Country Club.
“It’s an amazing experience,” Duggan said. “I’m super appreciative and honored because you understand what type of person and player Earl was and what he meant for this community and Tyler and to continue his legacy. It’s truly an honor to receive this award.”
Duggan, who is from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and graduated from Lewis Central High School, led TCU to a 13-2 record and a spot in the national championship game.
Duggan was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team quarterback. He was also this year’s recipient of the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Duggan finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind USC’s Caleb Williams.
Duggan was 267 of 419 for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He carried the ball 137 times for 432 yards and nine touchdowns.
Duggan played 12 games in 2019 and was 181 of 339 for 2,088 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He had 130 carries for 555 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, Duggan was 146 of 240 for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He carried the ball 116 times for 526 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2021, Duggan was 145 of 227 for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. He had 105 carries for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
For his career, Duggan was 739 of 1,225 for 9,618 yards and 73 touchdowns with 28 interceptions. He had 488 carries for 1,856 yards with 28 touchdowns.
Duggan was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fifth week of the season when he threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 116 yards in two touchdowns in a 55-24 win over Oklahoma.
All of this from a guy who wasn’t TCU’s starting quarterback when the season began.
“I think when I wasn’t named starter, I was disappointed in myself,” Duggan said. “I understood what my goal was and that was to be the best backup quarterback that I could in the country. I just wanted to be there to help TCU win and get TCU back on top. That was my mindset going in. When I had to go in there, it was making sure there was not a step taken back when I was in there.”
Other finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award were UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.
Duggan is the eighth quarterback to win the award, which includes No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Duggan announced that he was declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Dec. 18, 2022.
Duggan is the second TCU quarterback to win the award, joining Trevone Boykin in 2014.
“I’m super honored, Trevone Boykin won this award in 2014,” Duggan said. “To be the second Horned frog to receive this award and share it with him and the TCU community just means so much to me, my coaching staff, family and university.
The voting committee co-chaired by Kirk Bohls, Austin Statesman, and Phil Hicks, Tyler Morning Telegraph, included several broadcasters, commentators, and journalists from across the country as well as fans and the previous winners.
The emcee was Brian Jones, college football studio analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.
The award, which is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and Longhorn Legend Earl Campbell of Tyler, is given annually to the top offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell — integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a high school in Texas or attended a Texas junior college or university.
The scholarship winner was Addyson Campbell, a 2022 graduate of Grace Community School. Campbell, who played soccer and competed in the shot put, was the valedictorian. She attends Texas A&M, where she is studying to be a chemical engineer and is on the club rugby team.
Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winners include:
2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior, Midlothian (Midlothian HS);
2014 — Trevone Boykin, TCU, Quarterback, Junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS);
2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, Quarterback, Junior, Tyler (John Tyler HS);
2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, Running Back, Junior, Texas City (Texas City HS);
2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Senior, Austin (Lake Travis HS);
2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, Quarterback, Junior, Allen (Allen HS);
2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, Running Back, Junior, La Grange (La Grange HS);
2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, Quarterback, Senior, Manvel (Manvel HS);
2021 — Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Quarterback, Graduate Student, Victoria (Victoria East HS).
Phil Hicks contributed to this story.