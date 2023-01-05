KILGORE - The Temple College Lady Leopards fought from behind for most of the game, eventually erasing a nine-point deficit and rallying for an 81-76 non-conference win over the Kilgore College Lady Rangers on Thursday at Masters Gymnasium.
The loss snapped a modest two-game winning streak for the Lady Rangers and dropped Kilgore to 7-8 on the season.
Temple, which had played and lost to four Region XIV Conference teams prior to Thursday's contest, improved to 8-4 with the win.
Imani Mitchell paced Temple with 24 points, hitting four of her team's six 3-pointers. Kira Bass and Leilani Wimbish-Gay had 14 points apiece, and Evelyn Lorenzo scored 10.
Temple hit 17 of 20 free throws as a team.
Kilgore was led by Aylanna Winn, who scored 20 points off the bench for the Lady Rangers. Ma'Kaila Lewis was close behind with 19. Nyla Inmon added 17, Alyssia Thorne eight, Jermia Green five, Aaliyah Davis three and Jakiyah Bell and Emmia Johnson two each.
Inmon had a double-double with 12 rebounds, adding seven assists and two steals. Lewis finished with seven rebounds, Johnson four assists and Lewis four steals.
The Lady Rangers built a 15-9 lead following an old-fashioned 3-point play by Winn, but Temple stormed back quickly with a couple of triples from Mitchell to tie things at 15 - one of six deadlocks in the first half.
KC's biggest lead of the first half was seven (30-23) after a layup from Thorne and free throws from Lewis and Inmon, and a late bucket from Winn sent Kilgore into the locker room at the break with a 34-29 advantage.
Temple tied things at 36 on a 3-pointer by Mitchell early in the third, and the contest was knotted at 40, 48, 50 and 52 before back-to-back hustle plays by KC put the Lady Rangers in front by a bucket (54-52) heading into the final period.
Lewis scored after a steal and dish from Thorne to tie things at 52 apiece, and then Inmon turned a steal into a coast-to-coast layup with 34 seconds left in the period for a 54-52 KC advantage.
After Temple tied things at 54 apiece on two free throws from Wimbish-Gay 14 seconds into the quarter, the Lady Rangers went on a 9-0 run to earn the biggest lead of the contest. Winn started and finished the outburst with layups, and Green had the other five points on a 3-pointer and two free throws.
But, Temple came back quickly, tying things at 65 apiece on a layup from Wimbish-Gay with 4:53 remaining and moving in front 68-65 when Erika Suarez connected from 3-point range.
The Lady Rangers went back on top 70-68 after Winn scored five straight points, but Temple answered with a jumper from Suarez, a free throw from Lorenzo and an inside hoop from Bass to take the lead for good with 2:09 remaining.
KC got to within a point a couple of times, the last coming after two free throws from Inmon made it 75-74 with 1:14 left, but back-to-back layups from Lorenzo and Mitchell kept Temple in front and Mitchell capped her big day with two freebies with 16 seconds remaining to make the final 81-76.
The Lady Rangers will return to conference action next Wednesday with a road trip to Trinity Valley.