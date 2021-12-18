Brandon Tennison, who led Gilmer to a Class 4A Division II state championship game, was named most valuable player with the release of the District 8-4A Division II All-District Football Team for the 2021 season.
Tennison completed 262 of 381 passes for 3,872 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions and carried 88 times for 469 yards and two scores to lead the Buckeyes to a 14-2 season.
Other superlative honors went to Gilmer’s Rohan Fluellen (Offensive MVP), Gilmer’s Matthew Burton and Pittsburg’s Christian Bates (Defensive MVP), Pleasant Grove’s Jarret Halter and Liberty-Eylau’s Cal Jones (Offensive Newcomer), Gilmer’s Cadon Tennison and Pleasant Grove’s Kadon McFadden (Defensive Newcomer), Gilmer’s Brayden Clinton (Offensive Line MVP) and Pittsburg’s Terrell Williams and Pleasant Grove’s Victor Shaw (Defensive Line MVP).
Gilmer’s coaching staff was named the district’s top group.
Spring Hill placed one player on the first team and six on the second team. Panther senior receiver Brennan Ferguson earned first team honors after catching 60 passes for 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg; Running back: Ashton Haynes, Gilmer; Jaylen Boardley, Pleasant Grove; Tight end: Braylyn Johnson, Pittsburg; Receiver: Brennan Ferguson, Spring Hill; Parker Gilow, Gilmer; Jay Rockwell, Gilmer; Chris Lewis, Liberty-Eylau; Line: Jarot Ritter, Gilmer; Bodie Henson, Gilmer; Gabriel Dials, Liberty-Eylau; Nick Guel, Pittsburg; Nathan Thompson, Pittsburg; Rylan Hopkins, Pleasant Grove; Cade Martin, Pleaant Grove; Kicker: Jose Hernandez, Gilmer; Punter: Cade Martin, Pleasant Grove
DEFENSE
Line: Derrick Borda, Gilmer; Braelyn Ward, Gilmer; Coy Martin, Pleasant Grove; De’Von King, Liberty-Eylau; Edward Simmons, Pittsburg; Jamyrion White, Pittsburg; Outside linebacker: Omero Orona, Gilmer; Mike Riley, Liberty-Eylau Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg; Inside linebacker: W.T. Jones, Liberty-Eylau; Ty Price, Pittsburg; Cornerback: Ricky Duffey, Pittsburg; Keilin Benton, Pleasant Grove; Keenue Shepard, Liberty-Eylau; Safety: Tyson Wilson, Gilmer; Collin Manning, Pleasant Grove; Tracy Revels, Liberty-Eylau; Tyliq Isome, Pittsburg; Punt returner: Ricky Duffey, Pittsburg; Kick returner: Brayden McCormick, North Lamar; Keilin Benton, Pleasant Grove
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jax Stovall, Spring Hill; Running back: Ladaylon Jackson, Gilmer; Marquarius Price, Liberty-Eylau; Tyliq Isome, Pittsburg; Tight end: Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove; Receiver: W.T. Jones, Liberty-Eylau; R.J. Collins, Pleasant Grove; Line: Tony Natera, Spring Hill; Gavin Amerson, Spring Hill; Taylor Nealy, Gilmer; Braelyn Ward, Gilmer; Josh Wright, Liberty-Eylau; Keldrick Henderson, Pittsburg; Kaden Allen, Pleasant Grove; John Peters, Pittsburg; Kicker: Enrique Rios, Pleasant Grove; Punter: Cody Guidry, Gilmer
DEFENSE
Line: Cameron Webb, Spring Hill; Bayne Brinkman, Spring Hill; Jaron Choyce, Gilmer; Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove; Braylyn Johnson, Pittsburg; Outside linebacker: Reese Elrod, Pleasant Grove; Price Parker, Pittsburg; Inside linebacker: Jose Hernandez, Gilmer; B.J. Rayfield, Pleasant Grove; Cornerback: Dominic Alexander, Spring Hill; Landon Watson, Gilmer; Chris Lewis, Liberty-Eylau; Rhett Bestul, North Lamar; Safety: Blake Hildreth, North Lamar; Carson Tidwell, Spring Hill; Punt returner: Chris Lewis, Liberty-Eylau; Jaylen Boardley, Pleasant Grove
UTILITY
James Thomas, Spring Hill; JoJo Bailey, Pleasant Grove; Christian Layton, Pittsburg; Ayden Exum, North Lamar; W.T. Jones, Liberty-Eylau; Cody Guidry, Gilmer; Keith Rockwell, Gilmer
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jose De La Cruz, Spring Hill; Corban Franklin, Pleasant Grove; Ty Price, Pittsburg; Wyatt Clepper, Liberty-Eylau; Will Blakely, Gilmer