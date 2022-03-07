Texas High, led by Thomas Curry's three-round total of 196 (65, 61, 70) captured the team title over the weekend at Pine Tree's annual Twisted 54 Golf Tournament.
The event was held Friday and Saturday at Wood Hollow and Pinecrest in Longview. Teams played 36 holes on Friday and 18 on Saturday.
Texas High had a team total of 860, followed by Edmond (Oklahoma) North with an 868, Jenks (Oklahoma) at 872, Hallsville at 889, HSSA at 892, Mount Pleasant at 919, Spring Hill at 965, Callisburg at 980, Pleasant Grove at 980, Lake Highlands at 1004, Troup at 1,026, Pine Tree at 1,036, Longview at 1,044, Denton Ryan at 1,047, Sulphur Springs at 1,086 and Broken Bow (Oklahoma) at 1,087.
Nick Smith of Hallsville finished seventh overall with a 217 total, and Mathew Peterson of Mount Pleasant also earned a Top 10 finish with a 218.
Other area scores included:
Isaac Adams, Christian Heritage Classical School 221; Ben Williams, Hallsville 222; Cooper Wright, Hallsville 222; Luke Hurst, Spring Hill 228; Nathan Williams, Hallsville 228; Brady Sisk, Mount Pleasant 229; Cameron Reed, Hallsvile 229; Chris Franklin, Troup 230; Kade Strickland, Mount Pleasant 235; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree 235; Hudson Parr, Trinity School of Texas 238; George Burrows, Mount Pleasant 240; Mark French, Spring Hill 240; Carson Kraus, Spring Hill 242; Caden Reed, Hallsville 245; Keagan Jordan, Longview 247; Kylan Liedtke, Pine Tree 249; Samuel Sherman, Longview 252; Ryan McClain, Spring Hill 253; Jaxson Green, Troup 257; Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 258; Clayton Brison, Mount Pleasant 259; Jack Taylor, Trinity School of Texas 263; Gage Bussey, Trinity School of Texas 263; Kaden Phelan, Spring Hill 264; Grayson Hampton, Troup 267; Grayson Hearon, Troup 269; Anthony Holyfield, Longview 270; Bracey Cover, Troup 275; James Brogan, Pine Tree 277; John Will Lenhart, Longview 279; Jack James, Pine Tree 282; Adam Mosley, Pine Tree 283; Alan Eeds, Troup 283; Preston Hatfield, Longview 296; Noe Valencia, Longview 328.