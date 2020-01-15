TYLER — Fans lined up by the dozens to meet Texas Rangers pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody, who made their way to Tyler Wednesday night.
The pair stopped at the Beckham Avenue Whataburger as part of the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan and the stop is just one of numerous events taking place throughout the month of January.
Chavez said he likes going to new places and meeting fans across the state.
“It’s great because it’s cities that we don’t ever get to go to. Playing in Frisco and being in Double-A for two years, I was only there and we never got to go to any other cities and do this kind of stuff,” Chavez said. “Seeing the cities that support us that don’t get recognition for the most part is great.”
For Goody, the Tyler stop also meant maybe bumping into some familiar faces.
“I have a couple of buddies who live out here in Tyler. Josh Tomlin is one of them and Nick Rumbelow is another one. I told them I’m coming to Whataburger and they were like what? I said yeah. Come up and see me,” Goody said laughing. “But it’s been awesome. Last night I was telling my wife that there are a lot of Rangers fans everywhere. Any time you get the change to mingle with fans and they don’t always have to come to you and you can go to them, it’s cool. I think it’s a cool thing that the Rangers put on and I’m excited to be part of it.”
Goody is a new addition to the Rangers roster heading into 2020 after being claimed off of waivers from the Cleveland Indians in November. Goody said he is ready to learn and is already making relationships that will help with spring training just around the corner.
“I like to learn and I know the game is changing. I’ve been working out with (Willie) Calhoun and Joey (Gallo). Plus just being with Jesse (Chavez), he’s got a lot more time than me and I’ve already learned some stuff about him the last couple of days,” Goody said. “Just meeting them and building relationships with them early on before we get to spring training is a big deal. I’m excited to play with these guys.”
The 2019 season ended early For Chavez after having elbow surgery in September. Chavez said recovery has gone well and he’s ready for spring training.
“It’s good. There has been no clicking in the elbow. In all honesty, it feels like a new elbow again,” Chavez said. “I think I could have pitched through it, but I thought I would be doing the team a disservice.”
He added that his biggest goal for 2020 is to help take pressure off of others in the bullpen especially since they had to eat more innings with him going down in 2019.
“I want to alleviate the pressure from all the other guys that had to feel the pressure last year when I went on the shelf and they were throwing innings that they shouldn’t have had to throw,” Chavez. “That’s the biggest thing I’m looking forward to this year. Being able to just do me and let them become themselves and not think they have to carry the team. I think we have added some pieces in the bullpen that can make that a little bit easier.”
One big story in baseball at the moment is the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and the punishments that Major League Baseball handed down earlier this week.
“I think it was probably a sad day in baseball all around. The guys they have are extremely talented and if they know it’s coming, they’re even more dangerous,” Goody said.
“It’s plain and simple. You’ve got all that talent. Why do you have to go there? If you don’t trust that talent, is it really talent,” Chavez said.”
Another event on the horizon for the Texas Rangers in 2020 is the opening of Globe Life Field. Construction is approximately 90 percent complete.
Current on-going projects include seat installation on the upper seating bowl, concessions work including installing kitchen equipment, and preliminary work on the field surface including a retractable pitching mound. The first event at the new facility will be a Chris Stapleton concert on March 14. The first Rangers game will be an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23.
Both Goody and Chavez said they are excited for not only the team but the fans to experience games in the new ballpark.
“I’ve always said is it’s about the fans. If they’re not comfortable, we’re not comfortable. I want to see the fans’ expressions more than ours,” Chavez said. “We can’t hide from pitching in Kansas City or New York in the summer. It’s hot so you just have to deal with it. Fans shouldn’t have to deal with that. It should be a comfortable environment if you’re going to come watch a game. I’m definitely excited about the air conditioning.”
“I know it’s going to be really fan-friendly in terms of the air conditioning which will help us,” Goody said. “The retractable roof is cool, so no rainouts. You know that even if it rains, you’re going to play that day. It’s definitely going to be one-of-a-kind and to be able to open up a new stadium, that’s going to be cool.”
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 12 with the full squad reporting Feb. 17. The Rangers will face the Kansas City Royals in their first spring training game on Feb. 21.