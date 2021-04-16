For a record 10th time, the Texas State Open will be played at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler, the Northern Texas PGA announced on Friday.
The NTPGA also said it had a multi-year agreement with Higginbotham Insurance Agency, Inc. as the title sponsor. The championship will be named and referred to as the “Higginbotham Texas State Open.”
The Higginbotham Texas State Open will be played July 27-30. It will be the 51st playing of this historic event.
The TSO was played at The Cascades from 2006 to 2011 and from 2018 to present.
The Texas State Open has crowned many past and future stars over its 50-year history. Three-time Texas State Open Champions include: Ben Crenshaw (1975, ’79 and ’80), Jeff Maggert (’88, ’90 and ’94) and Kelly Grunewald (’02, ’05 and ’06). Lee Trevino leads the list of those with two Texas State Open victories. The 2020 champion Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio has his sights set on defending his title this year.
The Higginbotham Texas State Open is open to all professionals, competitive amateurs and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience. Qualifying for the championship will be conducted from June 7 to July 15. Registration is now available at www.ntpga.com. The entry deadline is June 3.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the creation of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship. The scholarship will be designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation will be awarding more than $450,000 in scholarships to approximately 50 high school seniors from North Texas.