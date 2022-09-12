Class 1A1. Fayetteville 27-2
2. Blum 15-10
3. Veribest 24-1
4. Munday 13-4
5. Neches 16-7
6. Benjamin 16-4
7. Saint Jo 20-6
8. Aquilla 11-4
9. Klondike 20-12
10. Richards 16-7
11. Perrin-Whitt 13-6
12. Graford 13-8
13. McMullen County 11-7
14. Dodd City 14-9
15. Van Horn 17-11
16. Round Top-Carmine 6-4
17. Rochelle 5-2
18. Bronte 12-13
19. Chillicothe 9-8
20. Medina 9-10
21. Miller Grove 10-13
22. Penelope 9-12
23. Buckholts 7-9
24. Leverett’s Chapel NA
25. Bluff Dale 7-6
Class 2A1. Iola 26-2
2. Valley Mills 25-1
3. Wink 24-3
4. Jewett Leon 27-4
5. Normangee 17-5
6. Poolville 18-6
7. Beckville 19-9
8. Windthorst 22-7
9. Thrall 17-12
10 Shiner 18-9
11. Hamilton 18-4
12. Harper 16-5
13. Johnson City 22-9
14. Tom Bean 21-7
15. Crawford 14-16
16. Ropes 18-6
17. Cumby 13-4
18. Detroit 10-3
19. Overton 16-10
20. Como-Pickton 18-8
21. Hull-Daisetta 16-8
22. Bremond 18-9
23. Plains 21-8
24. Stacey 13-5
25. Three Rivers 15-8
Class 3A1. Bushland 21-4
2. Shallowater 23-2
3. Holliday 27-2
4. Mount Vernon 15-1
5. Fairfield 23-2
6. Gunter 22-6
7. Columbus 27-3
8. Wall 23-3
9. Hardin 18-4
10. Edgewood 20-7
11. IDEA Weslaco Pike 10-1
12. Paris Chisum 24-3
13. Jim Ned 21-7
14. Boyd 20-8
15. Compass Academy 16-2
16. S & S Consolidated 26-4
17. Peaster 21-4
18. Tatum 26-6
19. Tarkington 18-6
20. White Oak 24-7
21. Bells 23-7
22. East Bernard 23-7
23. Rains 15-4
24. Amarillo Highland Park 20-7
25. Mineola 19-7
Class 4A1. Celina 22-0
2. Pleasanton 28-1
3. Port Lavaca Calhoun 22-4
4. Wimberley 21-6
5. West Plains 22-3
6. Bellville 22-9
7. Orange Grove 23-4
8. Hereford 21-6
9. Aubrey 21-7
10. Bullard 23-6
11. Brownsboro 16-5
12. Sunnyvale 16-6
13. LaVernia 23-8
14. Godley 19-6
15. Farmersville 28-2
16. Rockport-Fulton 18-6
17. Floresville 19-6
18. Canton 18-7
19. Stephenville 17-8
20. Spring Hill 15-6
21. Glen Rose 17-8
22. Graham 19-9
23. Bridge city 17-9
24. Dumas 16-8
25. Hardin-Jefferson 17-12
Class 5A1. Lucas Lovejoy 16-12
2. Barbers Hill 26-5
3. Midlothian 26-2
4. Liberty Hill 26-7
5. Leander Rouse 24-8
6. New Braunfels Canyon 27-6
7. Mission Sharyland 28-3
8. Lubbock Cooper 23-4
9. Forney 26-2
10. Bryan Rudder 29-6
11. Boerne-Champion 23-5
12. Hallsville 22-5
13. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 21-5
14. Frisco Independence 21-5
15. Justin Northwest 25-8
16. Colleyville Heritage 23-7
17. Baytown Sterling 16-4
18. Smithson Valley 23-6
19. Amarillo 21-8
20. Pflugerville Hendrickson 22-10
21. Argyle 22-10
22. Friendswood 21-9
23. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 15-6
24. El Paso 20-6
25. San Antonio Northside 18-6
Class 6A1. Dallas Highland Park 26-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 28-2
3. Byron Nelson 27-1
4. Prosper 21-6
5. Bridgeland 26-6
6. The Woodlands 25-8
7. Plano West 17-2
8. Austin Lake Travis 24-10
9. Conroe 34-1
10. Katy Tompkins 23-3
11. Laredo United 23-3
12. San Antonio O’Connor 28-4
13. Austin Westlake 24-9
14. Houston Jersey Village 22-6
15. Fort Bend Ridge Point 26-6
16. Dripping Springs 26-9
17. Round Rock 20-10
18. Houston Clear Springs 25-7
19. Pasadena Memorial 17-3
20. Los Fresnos 24-5
21. Keller 16-9
22. Grand Oaks 24-9
23. Arlington Martin 17-7
24. Garland Sachse 21-10
25. San Antonio Brandeis 21-10