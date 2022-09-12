Class 1A1. Fayetteville 27-2

2. Blum 15-10

3. Veribest 24-1

4. Munday 13-4

5. Neches 16-7

6. Benjamin 16-4

7. Saint Jo 20-6

8. Aquilla 11-4

9. Klondike 20-12

10. Richards 16-7

11. Perrin-Whitt 13-6

12. Graford 13-8

13. McMullen County 11-7

14. Dodd City 14-9

15. Van Horn 17-11

16. Round Top-Carmine 6-4

17. Rochelle 5-2

18. Bronte 12-13

19. Chillicothe 9-8

20. Medina 9-10

21. Miller Grove 10-13

22. Penelope 9-12

23. Buckholts 7-9

24. Leverett’s Chapel NA

25. Bluff Dale 7-6

Class 2A1. Iola 26-2

2. Valley Mills 25-1

3. Wink 24-3

4. Jewett Leon 27-4

5. Normangee 17-5

6. Poolville 18-6

7. Beckville 19-9

8. Windthorst 22-7

9. Thrall 17-12

10 Shiner 18-9

11. Hamilton 18-4

12. Harper 16-5

13. Johnson City 22-9

14. Tom Bean 21-7

15. Crawford 14-16

16. Ropes 18-6

17. Cumby 13-4

18. Detroit 10-3

19. Overton 16-10

20. Como-Pickton 18-8

21. Hull-Daisetta 16-8

22. Bremond 18-9

23. Plains 21-8

24. Stacey 13-5

25. Three Rivers 15-8

Class 3A1. Bushland 21-4

2. Shallowater 23-2

3. Holliday 27-2

4. Mount Vernon 15-1

5. Fairfield 23-2

6. Gunter 22-6

7. Columbus 27-3

8. Wall 23-3

9. Hardin 18-4

10. Edgewood 20-7

11. IDEA Weslaco Pike 10-1

12. Paris Chisum 24-3

13. Jim Ned 21-7

14. Boyd 20-8

15. Compass Academy 16-2

16. S & S Consolidated 26-4

17. Peaster 21-4

18. Tatum 26-6

19. Tarkington 18-6

20. White Oak 24-7

21. Bells 23-7

22. East Bernard 23-7

23. Rains 15-4

24. Amarillo Highland Park 20-7

25. Mineola 19-7

Class 4A1. Celina 22-0

2. Pleasanton 28-1

3. Port Lavaca Calhoun 22-4

4. Wimberley 21-6

5. West Plains 22-3

6. Bellville 22-9

7. Orange Grove 23-4

8. Hereford 21-6

9. Aubrey 21-7

10. Bullard 23-6

11. Brownsboro 16-5

12. Sunnyvale 16-6

13. LaVernia 23-8

14. Godley 19-6

15. Farmersville 28-2

16. Rockport-Fulton 18-6

17. Floresville 19-6

18. Canton 18-7

19. Stephenville 17-8

20. Spring Hill 15-6

21. Glen Rose 17-8

22. Graham 19-9

23. Bridge city 17-9

24. Dumas 16-8

25. Hardin-Jefferson 17-12

Class 5A1. Lucas Lovejoy 16-12

2. Barbers Hill 26-5

3. Midlothian 26-2

4. Liberty Hill 26-7

5. Leander Rouse 24-8

6. New Braunfels Canyon 27-6

7. Mission Sharyland 28-3

8. Lubbock Cooper 23-4

9. Forney 26-2

10. Bryan Rudder 29-6

11. Boerne-Champion 23-5

12. Hallsville 22-5

13. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 21-5

14. Frisco Independence 21-5

15. Justin Northwest 25-8

16. Colleyville Heritage 23-7

17. Baytown Sterling 16-4

18. Smithson Valley 23-6

19. Amarillo 21-8

20. Pflugerville Hendrickson 22-10

21. Argyle 22-10

22. Friendswood 21-9

23. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 15-6

24. El Paso 20-6

25. San Antonio Northside 18-6

Class 6A1. Dallas Highland Park 26-2

2. Houston Cypress Ranch 28-2

3. Byron Nelson 27-1

4. Prosper 21-6

5. Bridgeland 26-6

6. The Woodlands 25-8

7. Plano West 17-2

8. Austin Lake Travis 24-10

9. Conroe 34-1

10. Katy Tompkins 23-3

11. Laredo United 23-3

12. San Antonio O’Connor 28-4

13. Austin Westlake 24-9

14. Houston Jersey Village 22-6

15. Fort Bend Ridge Point 26-6

16. Dripping Springs 26-9

17. Round Rock 20-10

18. Houston Clear Springs 25-7

19. Pasadena Memorial 17-3

20. Los Fresnos 24-5

21. Keller 16-9

22. Grand Oaks 24-9

23. Arlington Martin 17-7

24. Garland Sachse 21-10

25. San Antonio Brandeis 21-10

