Texas Girls Coaches Association

September 19, 2022

State Volleyball Poll

Class 1A1. Fayetteville 29-2

2. Blum 17-11

3. Veribest 24-1

4. Munday 13-4

5. Benjamin 16-4

6. Saint Jo 21-6

7. Richards 17-7

8. Perrin-Whitt 15-6

9. Klondike 21-13

10. Neches 17-8

11. Dodd City 15-10

12. Aquilla 13-5

13. Chester 19-10

14. Graford 13-9

15. McMullen County 12-8

16. Van Horn 18-12

17. Northside 17-12

18. Rochelle 8-2

19. Chillicothe 10-8

20. Medina 11-10

21. Buckholts 8-9

22. Utopia 8-2

23. D’Hanis 9-12

24. Leverett’s Chapel 10-14

25. Bluff Dale 9-6

25. Pettus 7-4

Class 2A1. Iola 29-2

2. Valley Mills 27-1

3. Jewett Leon 29-4

4. Beckville 21-9

5. Normangee 17-7

6. Wink 25-5

7. Windthorst 23-8

8. Thrall 18-13

9. Harper 18-5

10. Johnson City 23-9

11. Tom Bean 23-7

12. Ropes 22-6

13. Cumby 15-4

14. Poolville 18-8

15. Amarillo Highland Park 21-7

16. Three Rivers 18-8

17. Stacey 14-5

18. Lindsay 22-9

19. Hamilton 19-5

20. Whitewright 21-10

21. Shiner 18-11

22. Plains 21-9

23. Hull-Daisetta 17-8

24. Como-Pickton 19-9

25. Crawford 15-17

25. Thorndale 16-10

Class 3A1. Bushland 25-4

2. Gunter 25-6

3. Holliday 29-2

4. Mount Vernon 17-1

5. Columbus 28-3

6. Wall 26-3

7. Hardin 20-4

8. Shallowater 24-3

9. Fairfield 24-3

10. Peaster 22-4

11. Tatum 28-6

12. Bells 25-7

13. Boyd 22-8

14. White Oak 26-7

15. IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-1

16. Paris Chisum 26-3

17. S & S Consolidated 28-4

18. Compass Academy 17-3

19. East Bernard 24-7

20. Central Heights 25-8

21. Mineola 20-7

22. Jim Ned 22-8

23. Tarkington 19-7

24. Edgewood 21-8

25. Rains 19-8

Class 4A1. Pleasanton 30-1

2. Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-4

3. West Plains 24-3

4. Bellville 24-9

5. Hereford 23-6

6. San Antonio Davenport 25-4

7. Celina 23-1

8. Godley 21-6

9. Aubrey 23-7

10. Kaufman 22-8

11. Floresville 21-6

12. Sunnyvale 17-5

13. Brownsboro 17-5

14. Rockport-Fulton 20-6

15. Wimberley 22-7

16. Farmersville 30-2

17. Canton 20-7

18. Stephenville 19-8

19. Spring Hill 18-6

20. LaVernia 24-9

21. Glen Rose 18-8

22. Graham 22-9

23. Bridge City 18-9

24. Fredericksburg 20-10

25. Van 17-9

Class 5A1. Lucas Lovejoy 16-12

2. Barbers Hill 28-5

3. Liberty Hill 28-7

4. Leander Rouse 24-8

5. New Braunfels Canyon 29-6

6. Justin Northwest 27-9

7. Mission Sharyland 30-3

8. Lubbock Cooper 25-4

9. Forney 28-2

10. Colleyville Heritage 25-7

11. Hallsville 23-5

12. Frisco Wakeland 17-4

13. Smithson Valley 25-6

14. Midlothian 26-3

15. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-5

16. Mission Veterans Memorial 20-5

17. Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-10

18. San Antonio Southwest 23-6

19. El Paso 21-6

20. San Antonio North Side 20-6

21. Boerne Champion 24-6

22. Friendswood 23-9

23. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 19-6

24. Texarkana 21-8

25. Amarillo 22-9

Class 6A1. Dallas Highland Park 27-2

2. Houston Cypress Ranch 30-2

3. Prosper 22-6

4. Bridgeland 28-6

5. The Woodlands 27-8

6. Plano West 19-2

7. Austin Lake Travis 25-10

8. Katy Tompkins 25-3

9. San Antonio O’Connor 30-4

10. Dripping Springs 28-9

11. Byron Nelson 27-2

12. Fort Bend Ridge Point 27-6

13. Laredo United 24-4

14. Houston Clear Springs 27-7

15. Pasadena Memorial 19-3

16. Los Fresnos 26-5

17. Grand Oaks 26-9

18. Arlington Martin 18-7

19. Garland Sachse 23-10

20. Conroe 35-2

21. Jersey Village 23-7

22. San Antonio Clark 25-8

23. Wylie East 16-6

24. Waxahachie 25-10

25. Austin Westlake 25-10

