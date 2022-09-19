Texas Girls Coaches Association
September 19, 2022
State Volleyball Poll
Class 1A1. Fayetteville 29-2
2. Blum 17-11
3. Veribest 24-1
4. Munday 13-4
5. Benjamin 16-4
6. Saint Jo 21-6
7. Richards 17-7
8. Perrin-Whitt 15-6
9. Klondike 21-13
10. Neches 17-8
11. Dodd City 15-10
12. Aquilla 13-5
13. Chester 19-10
14. Graford 13-9
15. McMullen County 12-8
16. Van Horn 18-12
17. Northside 17-12
18. Rochelle 8-2
19. Chillicothe 10-8
20. Medina 11-10
21. Buckholts 8-9
22. Utopia 8-2
23. D’Hanis 9-12
24. Leverett’s Chapel 10-14
25. Bluff Dale 9-6
25. Pettus 7-4
Class 2A1. Iola 29-2
2. Valley Mills 27-1
3. Jewett Leon 29-4
4. Beckville 21-9
5. Normangee 17-7
6. Wink 25-5
7. Windthorst 23-8
8. Thrall 18-13
9. Harper 18-5
10. Johnson City 23-9
11. Tom Bean 23-7
12. Ropes 22-6
13. Cumby 15-4
14. Poolville 18-8
15. Amarillo Highland Park 21-7
16. Three Rivers 18-8
17. Stacey 14-5
18. Lindsay 22-9
19. Hamilton 19-5
20. Whitewright 21-10
21. Shiner 18-11
22. Plains 21-9
23. Hull-Daisetta 17-8
24. Como-Pickton 19-9
25. Crawford 15-17
25. Thorndale 16-10
Class 3A1. Bushland 25-4
2. Gunter 25-6
3. Holliday 29-2
4. Mount Vernon 17-1
5. Columbus 28-3
6. Wall 26-3
7. Hardin 20-4
8. Shallowater 24-3
9. Fairfield 24-3
10. Peaster 22-4
11. Tatum 28-6
12. Bells 25-7
13. Boyd 22-8
14. White Oak 26-7
15. IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-1
16. Paris Chisum 26-3
17. S & S Consolidated 28-4
18. Compass Academy 17-3
19. East Bernard 24-7
20. Central Heights 25-8
21. Mineola 20-7
22. Jim Ned 22-8
23. Tarkington 19-7
24. Edgewood 21-8
25. Rains 19-8
Class 4A1. Pleasanton 30-1
2. Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-4
3. West Plains 24-3
4. Bellville 24-9
5. Hereford 23-6
6. San Antonio Davenport 25-4
7. Celina 23-1
8. Godley 21-6
9. Aubrey 23-7
10. Kaufman 22-8
11. Floresville 21-6
12. Sunnyvale 17-5
13. Brownsboro 17-5
14. Rockport-Fulton 20-6
15. Wimberley 22-7
16. Farmersville 30-2
17. Canton 20-7
18. Stephenville 19-8
19. Spring Hill 18-6
20. LaVernia 24-9
21. Glen Rose 18-8
22. Graham 22-9
23. Bridge City 18-9
24. Fredericksburg 20-10
25. Van 17-9
Class 5A1. Lucas Lovejoy 16-12
2. Barbers Hill 28-5
3. Liberty Hill 28-7
4. Leander Rouse 24-8
5. New Braunfels Canyon 29-6
6. Justin Northwest 27-9
7. Mission Sharyland 30-3
8. Lubbock Cooper 25-4
9. Forney 28-2
10. Colleyville Heritage 25-7
11. Hallsville 23-5
12. Frisco Wakeland 17-4
13. Smithson Valley 25-6
14. Midlothian 26-3
15. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-5
16. Mission Veterans Memorial 20-5
17. Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-10
18. San Antonio Southwest 23-6
19. El Paso 21-6
20. San Antonio North Side 20-6
21. Boerne Champion 24-6
22. Friendswood 23-9
23. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 19-6
24. Texarkana 21-8
25. Amarillo 22-9
Class 6A1. Dallas Highland Park 27-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 30-2
3. Prosper 22-6
4. Bridgeland 28-6
5. The Woodlands 27-8
6. Plano West 19-2
7. Austin Lake Travis 25-10
8. Katy Tompkins 25-3
9. San Antonio O’Connor 30-4
10. Dripping Springs 28-9
11. Byron Nelson 27-2
12. Fort Bend Ridge Point 27-6
13. Laredo United 24-4
14. Houston Clear Springs 27-7
15. Pasadena Memorial 19-3
16. Los Fresnos 26-5
17. Grand Oaks 26-9
18. Arlington Martin 18-7
19. Garland Sachse 23-10
20. Conroe 35-2
21. Jersey Village 23-7
22. San Antonio Clark 25-8
23. Wylie East 16-6
24. Waxahachie 25-10
25. Austin Westlake 25-10