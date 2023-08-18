TEXARKANA - Longview wrapped up its preseason schedule during Thursday night’s scrimmage against Texas High at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium, and now the Lobos have a better idea of where they stand before the 2023 season opener on Aug. 24.
“Not as good as we expected, and not as bad as what I thought,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s performance in Thursday’s scrimmage. “There are things we gotta improve on in a lot of areas.”
The 2023 chapter of the Lobos’ annual scrimmage series with Texas High featured mixed results, so there were moments to build on and experiences to learn from.
The Longview offense was sharp on an early drive because it quickly moved down the field, and eventually leaned on the nation’s top 2024 running back recruit Taylor Tatum to find the end zone on a touchdown run.
“Long drives are important when you get in with a touchdown,” King said of his team’s early scoring drive. “We made a nice throw and catch to get the ball down there, and then punched it in for a touchdown.”
That side of the ball struggled to find the same success the rest of the scrimmage - including a pick six by Texas High - but there were still other moments like the catches from Bryant Williams and Devion Jackson, and a run by Mason Washington that shined a light on what the group can accomplish when things click and are in full swing in 2023.
“My biggest disappointment from the evening was we weren’t consistent on offense,” said King. “We couldn’t sustain drives and move the chains.”
“You take the good and build on it, and take the bad and get it corrected,” he added. “You can’t do it just talking about it. It comes back to the little things [like] your step, your head placement, and leverage.”
There was also a split reaction about Longview’s defensive showing on Thursday.
The unit struggled to slow down Texas High’s offense and prevent Tiger scores, but it still received important tackles from Nehemiah Green, Thomas Roel, Jamayis Morrow and Bryan Peoples during the event, and forced a late fumble recovery that resulted in Chase Smith’s scoop and score.
“Defensively, staying in your gap, lining up in the formations correctly, trusting what your eyes tell you, and quit chasing ghosts,” King said of the keys for Longview’s defense during the upcoming campaign. “There are a lot of things they gotta see.”
Longview understands that it is now less than a week away from its 2023 season opener against McKinney at McKinney ISD Stadium, so the work that it puts in between now and Thursday’s 7 p.m. kickoff will set the tone for the entire game season.
“There was a lot more good than bad, but it takes a little bit of bad to make it look like no one knows what they’re doing,” King said of his team’s preseason finale effort. “It comes back to your practice habits. It comes back to what we get done next week during practice in preparation to play a good McKinney team.”
“We’re going to have to play better,” he added. “I still think we can be a good football team. There are still a lot of things we can do. I wish we had played with more emotion. Some of [the plays], we just went through the motions. We’re going to have to play with some excitement.”