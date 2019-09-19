Keke Chism, a Daingerfield graduate, is taking care of business for the Angelo State University offense.
Meanwhile, Deldric Shields, a Pittsburg graduate, is taking care of business on the defensive side of the ball.
Chism had four catches for 63 yards in a 68-7 win over Simon Fraser University of Canada. After two games, Chism is the top receiver for Angelo State. He grabbed a touchdown pass from quarterback Payne Sullins.
Shields, a sophomore defensive back, had five tackles, including four solos. He is tied with three teammates for the most tackles on the Angelo State squad.
Overall, Chism, now a junior in football eligibility and a graduate student in the classroom, has 11 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown catch in the first two games. Shields has eight tackles (five solos). He broke up one pass.
■ Antonio Washington (Marshall) was nominated for Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Southern Arkansas University’s 30-28 win over Oklahoma Baptist.
Washington finished with eight tackles, including four solos. He had three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.
SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg), Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer) and OB Jones (Tatum), all Southern Arkansas players, logged time in the two-point victory.
Perkins had 70 rushing yards on 13 carries and two catches for 20 yards. Parrish finished with two kickoff returns for 29 yards and one catch for 26 yards. Jones caught two passes for 23 yards and had four carries for four yards.
Southern Arkansas is 2-0.
■ Jalen Carr (Longview) was also a GAC Defensive Player of the Week finalist. The Southwestern Oklahoma State University player had six tackles, all solos, as SWOSU dumped East Central University, 24-21.
Carr also had one fumble recovery, one interception return of 34 yards and broke up two passes.
SWOSU is 2-0 on the season.
■ Aubrey Zastoupil (Pine Tree) finished 23rd in Texas Wesleyan University’s first golf outing of the fall, the Texas Intercollegiate.
Zastoupil shot a 253 for 54 holes and finished with a low round of 77 in the second round. She helped Texas Wesleyan take second as a team at 927.
Western Texas Community College won the outing with a 919.
■ Wilson Powell (Jefferson) finished 46th at the 21st Annual Northeastern State University Golf Classic, held at Muskogee Golf Club in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Powell shot a 221 for 54 holes. He shot a low round of 69 in the second round. Powell helped Arkansas-Monticello take 16th as a team at 905.
The outing was won by Central Missouri (837).
■ Mason Hays (Pine Tree) caught two passes for 14 yards for Texas Statge, but it was not as SMU won, 47-17.
Gary Wiley (Pine Tree) had one assisted tackle for SMU.
SMU is 3-0, while Texas State slipped to 0-3.
■ Jaquoris Smith (Kilgore) had one solo tackle as A&M-Commerce downed Western Oregon, 34-27.
A&M-Commerce is 2-0.