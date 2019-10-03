Peyton Blythe (Hughes Springs) Jayden Mount (Sabine) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are NCAA Division I softball players expected to play key roles for their teams on the diamond.
The East Texas trio also gets the job done in the classroom, and all three were recently named to the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar Athlete All-American Team.
Blythe (Texas Tech) has a perfect grade point average of 4.00. To be named to the team an athlete has to have a 3.45 GPA or higher. Blythe was one of six Red Raiders named to the team. Blythe had a .260 batting average with a home run and seven RBI and helped the Red Raiders post a record of 42-16 in the spring of 2019.
Mount and Williams, who both play for University of Louisiana-Monroe, were two of 12 ULM players named to the team. Both athletes are Kinesiology majors. Mount, a junior infielder, hit .302 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 36 RBI in 2019, while Williams pitched in 28 games and started nine times.
■ Keke Chism (Daingerfield) helped Angelo State University down nationally-ranked Midwestern State University 28-6. Chism, who caught two touchdown passes, caught six passes for 129 yards.
In four games, Chism has a team-leading 26 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns.
■ Deldric Shields (Pittsburg), also an Angelo State Rams football player, had two solo tackles and one pass breakup.
■ Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) has 415 all-purpose yards in the first four University of Texas football games. Ingram leads the team in carries (55) and rushing yards (295). He has three touchdowns. He also has 120 receiving yards on 11 catches.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill) had a double-double for Stephen F. Austin State University in a 3-0 win over Incarnate Word. Hollas had 13 assists, 12 kills, six digs, five block assists and three service aces. She hit .417 in the contest.
In SFA’s 3-0 win over A&M-Corpus Christi, Hollas had 18 assists, five kills, five digs and four block assists.
■ Sauntiania Darden (Longview) had nine digs, five blocks (one solo) and two kills as her college team, Texas College, lost a 3-0 decision to University of the Southwest. Fellow Texas College player Manecia Darden (Longview) had six digs in the game.
In Texas College’s 3-1 loss to Paul Quinn College, Darden had five kills and a .250 hitting percentage.
■ Oliva Dunn (St. Mary’s), a Centenary College volleyball player, pounded down five kills and had a .625 hitting percentage in a 3-0 win over Jarvis Christian. She also had two digs in the win.
■ Allie Fennell (Gilmer), an East Texas Baptist University volleyball player, had 31 kills and was one of the finalists for American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week after posting 31 kills in games against Mary Hardin-Baylor and Howard Payne.
■ Crisitan Hernandez (Tatum) was one of the finalists for American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week in soccer. Hernandez earned the honor for making eight saves en route to helping East Texas Baptist defeat Mary Hardin-Baylor, 2-1.