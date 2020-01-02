University of Texas fans might have known all along. But, for the rest of the country, the Longhorns’ 38-10 win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl was a huge upset.
Keaontay Ingram, a Carthage graduate, scored twice. Ingram scored for the first time with 10:30 to play in the third quarter, grabbing an 11-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to give Texas a 17-0 lead. The catch ended a three-play, 43-yard drive in 1:04.
He also scored the final touchdown of the game, scoring with 7:54 to play. Ingram scored from 49 yards out to end the drive in one play. It took 13 seconds.
The sophomore back rushed 108 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 26 yards.
Utah was ranked 11th in the country. Texas finishes 8-5 overall.
■
Denzel Mims (Daingerfield) scored Baylor’s first touchdown in the Sugar Bowl, a 26-14 loss to Georgia. With 12:14 to play in the third quarter, Mims pulled down a 12-yard pass from Charlie Brewer to cut Georgia’s lead to 19-7.
The touchdown ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive in 2:46. Mims finished the encounter between the two nationally ranked teams with 75 receiving yards on five catches.
Trestan Ebner (Henderson) caught seven passes for 70 yards and had 23 rushing yards on five carries for Baylor.
Fellow Baylor Bears JaMycal Hasty (Longview) and Blake Lynch (Gilmer) also contributed. Hasty had 13 rushing yards on eight carries and three catches for 11 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Lynch had two solo tackles.
Baylor, which entered the game ranked seventh, finished 11-3 overall.
■
Ann Hollas (Spring Hill), a Stephen F. Austin State University volleyball player, collected yet another NCAA Division I All-American honor. This time, the setter/opposite side hitter, was selected to the honorable mention team by VolleyballMag.com.
■
Gary Wiley (Pine Tree) recently finished his football season at SMU. In 13 games, he had 19 tackles, 10 of which were solos. He had 2.5 sacks for eight yards of loss and three quarterback hurries.
SMU finished 10-3.
■
Tahj Washington (Marshall), a redshirt freshman wide receiver, earned varsity time at the University of Memphis. Washington, who played in four games, caught three passes for 32 yards.
While he did not play in the game, Memphis lost a 53-39 decision to Penn State in the Cotton Bowl Classic.
Memphis finished 12-2 overall.
■
Cagan Baldree (Carthage) had one solo tackle as his college team, Texas A&M, downed Oklahoma State, 24-21, in the Texas Bowl.
Texas A&M finishes 8-5 overall.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) helped Stephen F. Austin State University win its final game of 2019, an 87-75 victory over Our Lady of the Lake. Mitchell, who played 12 minutes, had four rebounds and three steals.
Stephen F. Austin is 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southland Conference.