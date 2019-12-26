It is bowl season and once again the readership area of the News-Journal is well represented.
■
Gary Wiley (Pine Tree) had one solo tackle for Southern Methodist University as they lost a 52-28 decision to Florida Atlantic University in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. With the loss, Southern Methodist ended the year with a 10-4 mark. They were 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference.
■
Cagan Baldree (Carthage), Blake Trainor (Hallsville), Thomas Spann (Mt. Pleasant), all Texas A&M University players, and Jonathan Shepherd (Kilgore), an Oklahoma State University player, will all be featured on Saturday evening in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. Oklahoma State will enter the game ranked 25th in the country among NCAA Divsion I-Football Bowl Series teams. The Cowboys are 8-4 overall and finished 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference. Texas A&M University is 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference.
■
Keaontay Ingram (Carthage), Chandler Kelehan (Marshall) and Parker Braun (Hallsville) will suit up for the University of Texas on New Year’s Eve, when they play the University of Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl, which will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The start time is 6:30 p.m. and Utah will enter as the 11th ranked team among NCAA Division I-FBS teams. Texas is 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12.
■
JaMycal Hasty (Longview), Denzel Mims (Daingerfield), Blake Lynch (Gilmer) and Trestan Ebner (Henderson) will suit up for the Baylor University Bears, who are ranked seventh in the country, against the University of Georgia, who holds the fifth ranking. The two teams will battle for the Allstate Sugar Bowl title on January 1 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Baylor is 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored four points in 11 minutes of play as her college basketball team, Stephen F. Austin State University, defeated McNeese State University 82-51. Mitchell, who played 11 minutes, also had two steals. Stephen F. Austin is 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southland Conference.
■
Cayman Sutton (White Oak), Northwestern State University’s senior setter, led her volleyball team in assists (619). She also had 31 service aces, which was second on the team, 196 digs and 38 kills. She played all but one match and made 20 starts.
■
Addison McDermott (Hallsville), a Northwestern State University freshman, had 50 kills, 24 blocks (three solos), 23 digs, five assists and four service aces. McDermott played in 20 matches and made seven starts.