Kaitlin Hunter, a Gladewater graduate, needed only one game to be named American Southwest Conference East Division Hitter of the Week.
The East Texas Baptist University senior first baseman was a perfect 3-for-3 in their first game, a 13-0 win over Centenary College of Louisiana. She doubled in the contest, drove home two runs and scored once.
■
Jayden Mount (Sabine) was 2-for-4 with a double for University of Louisiana-Monroe as they were downed by Stephen F. Austin State University, 8-2. She also helped them overcome Southern University twice.
In the 9-1 triumph, Mount was 1-for-3 with a triple. She drove home two and scored once. In the 5-0 victory, she was 1-for-3 with a walk. She scored once and walked once.
Murphy Williams (Gladewater) was Louisiana-Monroe’s pitcher of record in the 5-0 win over Southern. Williams, who worked seven innings, allowed only two hits. She fanned four.
■
Emma Hawthorne (Hallsville) had hits in three of Northwestern State University’s first four softball games.
In the 12-2 victory over University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Hawthorne was 1-for-4 with a double. She scored one of the runs.
She was 1-for-3 in each of the games with Valparaiso University and Fordham University. In the 4-3 loss to Fordham, she scored one of the runs. She walked in the 6-1 win over Valparaiso. All four of their games were held at the University of Houston Invitational.
■
Peyton Blythe (Hughes Springs) was 1-for-3, a double, for Texas Tech as they dumped Louisiana Tech, 9-5. Blythe scored one of Texas Tech’s nine runs. Texas Tech played five games at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana.
■
Wilson Powell (Jefferson) opened the spring portion of his golf season by placing 30th at the Houston Classic, which was hosted by Southwestern Christian University and held at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.
The University of Arkansas-Monticello golfer shot a 234 for 56 holes. He shot a 75 in the opening round of three.
■
TiAndre Jackson-Young (Marshall) scored five points and pulled down five rebounds as his college team, University of Texas at Arlington, lost an 89-75 decision to Coastal Carolina University. Jackson-Young played 22 minutes off the bench.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) helped Stephen F. Austin State University stay in the lead in the Southland Conference. In a 72-49 victory over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Mitchell had four points in 11 minutes of play.
■
Siddharth Kortikere (Longview) played in two tennis matches for Austin College against Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Kortikere, who played at No. 3 singles, lost a 7-6, 6-0 decision to Danrich Kruger.
In No. 3 doubles, he teamed with PJ Cabato. The Austin College pair lost to SEOSU, 6-3.