Southwest Oklahoma State University player Jalen Carr, a Longview graduate, is king of the interceptions.
Not only at Southwest Oklahoma State, but in the Great American Conference. Carr, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore, was named to the Great American Conference’s second team and was one of two SWOSU players to earn the all-conference distinction. He finished the year with seven interceptions and subsequent returns of 73 yards. He has one interception return that resulted in a touchdown. He also leads the league in 2019 in passes defended with 16.
He finished with 49 tackles, 34 of which were solos, broke up nine passes, one tackle for two yards of loss and one fumble recovery. He was second on the team in total tackles.
Carr exploded onto the scene as a freshman and had four interceptions last year and returned those interceptions 92 yards. He also had a fumble recovery for 46 yards. He had one interception return for a touchdown and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. In his 11 games as a freshman, he had 40 tackles (34 solos). He had 2.5 tackles for five yards of loss, which included being in on a sack for one yard of loss. He defended 15 passes and broke up 11 passes.
■ Brian Baca (Pittsburg) and Tariq Gray (Henderson), both East Texas Baptist University football players, were named the American Southwest Conference all-conference team. The pair helped ETBU post a 6-4 overall record. They were 6-3 in the ASC.
Baca was named to the first team as a quarterback. It was the second consecutive year that he had earned all conference status. Baca, a senior, completed 191-of-315 passes for 2,296 yards. He passed for 16 touchdowns and was only intercepted six times. He also rushed for 69 yards on 110 carries and punted five times for 121 yards. He had two touchdown carries.
Gray, like Baca, was named to the all-conference team for the second time. The sophomore slotback had 35 catches for 370 yards, two of which were touchdown catches. In his 10 games of play, he also had one solo tackle.
■ Cayman Sutton (White Oak) and Addison McDermott (Hallsville) helped the Northwestern State University volleyball team split two volleyball matches in the last week. In the 3-1 victory over the University of the Incarnate Word, Sutton had 31 assists, nine digs and two kills. McDermott, who hit .750, had 10 kills and two block assists. In the 3-0 loss to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Sutton had 17 assists and six digs, while McDermott had two kills and three digs.
■ Faith Landreneaux (Carthage) pounded down 11 kills for Bethune-Cookman University, but it was not enough to power them beyond North Carolina Central University, who won a 3-2 decision. Landreneaux, who hit .429, also had five blocks (one solo), three digs and two service aces. In the 3-0 loss to North Carolina A&T, Landreneaux had four kills and two blocks (one solo).
■ Kaitlyn Adams (Longview), a Louisiana Tech volleyball player, had double digit digs and hit .281 or better in their last two volleyball matches. Unfortunately for Louisiana Tech, both were losses. In the 3-1 loss to University of Southern Mississippi, Adams had 12 kills, three digs and two block assists. She hit .281 in the contest. In the 3-0 loss to Western Kentucky University, Adams hit .381 and had 11 kills.
■ Gary Wiley (Pine Tree), a Southern Methodist University football player, had four solo tackles in SMU’s 59-51 win over East Carolina University. Southern Methodist is 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference.
■ Dewaylon Ingram (Carthage) played for Sam Houston State University as it lost a 31-28 decision to Northwestern State University. Ingram caught one pass for 10 yards.