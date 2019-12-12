Ann Hollas, a Spring Hill High School graduate, helped the Stephen F. Austin State University volleyball team have a historic season.
That historic season came to an end last week at the NCAA Division I Playoffs, but individually, Hollas earned American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Southwest Region team honors. She was a honorable-mention pick.
In the season-ending 3-0 loss to University of Southern California, Hollas once again finished with a double-double. She had 19 assists, 10 digs, two block assists and two kills.
Hollas was one of five seniors selected to the Southwest Region team. Three of those were on the honorable-mention squad.
She finished with 238 kills and a .307 hitting percentage. She also had a team-leading 663 assists, 282 digs, 115 blocks (12 blocks) 26 service aces.
■
Keke Chism (Daingerfield), an Angelo State University player, earned first-team all-conference status in the Lone Star Conference after finishing with 60 catches for 878 yards.
Of his catches, six were touchdown catches. He was fourth overall in the conference.
Chism was also fourth in conference play in receiving yards.
Chism was the only Angelo State offensive player to earn the first-team distinction. Another player earned first team defensive honors. Another four players earned second-team honors, while six others earned honorable-mention distinction.
Chism helped the Rams post an 8-3 overall record. They were 5-3 in the Lone Star Conference.
■
Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer) scored Southern Arkansas University’s first touchdown in a 20-13 loss to Eastern New Mexico University in the Heritage Bowl.
With 12:59 to play in the first half, Parrish caught a 69-yard pass from Hayden Mallory to end a two-play, 66-yard SAU drive in 43 ticks of the clock. It cut the ENMU lead to 13-7.
Parrish, who had one assisted tackle as well, caught two passes for 74 yards.
SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg) and OB Jones (Tatum) also contributed for the SAU offense. Perkins had 18 rushing yards on eight carries. Jones had one catch for eight yards and one carry for one yard.
Antonio Washington (Marshall), a Southern Arkansas University redshirt junior, had five tackles, two of which were solos.
Southern Arkansas finished the year with an 8-4 mark. They were 8-3 in the Great American Conference.
■
Cayman Sutton (White Oak) had 24 assists and seven digs as her college team, Northwestern State University, lost a 3-0 decision to University of Wyoming in the National Invitational Volleyball Championships.
Fellow Northwestern State player, Addison McDermott (Hallsville), had three kills and a .250 hitting percentage.
Northwestern State finished their year with a record of 20-13.
■
Kaitlyn Adams (Longview) finished her senior season at Louisiana Tech with 213 kills and a .226 hitting percentage.
Adams, who played in 26 matches and made 23 starts, also had 53 digs, 45 blocks (two solos) and five assists.
She was second on the team in kills and third in blocks.
Louisiana Tech finished 13-15 overall and 3-11 in the Conference USA.
Former Pine Tree standout Amber McCray was in her first season as head coach at Louisiana Tech.
■
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) had four points for Stephen F. Austin State University as it downed Central Christian College, 104-46.
Mitchell, who played 20 minutes, also had five assists and two rebounds. SFA is 5-2 overall.