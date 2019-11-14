Thus far this season, there have been five swimmers named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week.
Former Pine Tree standout Jacob Jones now owns two of those titles.
The latest one earned by the University of the Ozarks swimmer came on the heels of Jones’ performance in the Austin College Duel. Jones set a new pool and school record for the Ozarks in the 200-yard freestyle. In addition to posting the two new records in that event, he also set a new pool record in the 100-yard freestyle. He swam respective times of 1 minute, 48.30 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and :48.32 in the 100-yard freestyle.
The senior swimmer was not done winning. He was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay, anchoring them to a time of 1:31.99. The three wins did not spell victory in the team battle, however. Austin College would win a 112-107 battle.
■ Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) had 139 rushing yards on 16 carries for University of Texas as they downed Kansas State University, 27-24. Ingram, who had two rushing touchdowns, caught two passes for four yards.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill), a Stephen F. Austin State University volleyball player, missed a triple double by one kill as SFA downed Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi 3-2. Hollas finished with 26 assists, 18 digs, nine kills and five blocks (one solo). She hit .258 in the contest. In SFA’s 3-0 win over University of the Incarnate Word, Hollas had 17 assists, 11 digs, five kills, three service aces and three blocks (one solo).
■ Austin Hawley (Gladewater) had 10 tackles, five of which were solos, as his college team, University of Louisiana-Monroe downed Georgia State Univerrsity. Hawley broke up one pass as well. Traveion Webster (Longview) had one fumble recovery for ULM. Louisiana-Monroe is 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.
■ Manecia Darden (Longview), Sauntiania Darden (Longview) and Alexia Nance-Thompson (Mount Pleasant) recent finished their volleyball season at Texas College. Manecia Darden, who played in 18 matches, had 84 digs, seven assists, three blocks (two solos), three service aces and two kills. Sauntiania Darden appeared in 19 matches. She had 33 digs, 31 kills, 21 blocks (nine solos) and five assists. Nance-Thompson had two kills and one block in five matches.
■ Keke Chism (Daingerfield), an Angelo State University player, had two catches for 47 yards in Angelo State’s 20-17 loss to Eastern New Mexico University. Fellow Angelo State player Deldric Shields (Pittsburg) had two solo tackles and one punt return for eight yards for Angelo State.
■ Jaquorious Smith (Kilgore), a Texas A&M University-Commerce player, had one carry for two yards and one solo tackle in TAMU-Commerce’s 44-13 win over University of Texas at Permian Basin.
■ Broderick Washington (Longview) broke up one pass for Texas Tech as they defeated West Virginia University 38-17. Texas Tech is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 Conference.