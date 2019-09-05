Kaitlyn Adams, a Longview graduate, and Louisiana Tech are on fire. It took Adams one match to get warmed up, but after the first match, she had two matches of hitting .441 or better.
Louisiana Tech did not even need one match to warm up. The Lady Techsters dumped Oral Roberts (3-2), Sam Houston State (3-2) and Prairie View A&M (3-1) at the Sam Houston State University Invitational.
Adams had her best match of the event against Prairie View. She finished with 20 kills and an eye-popping hitting percentage of .462. She also had four block assists and four digs.
In the victory over Sam Houston, Adams had 16 kills, a .441 hitting percentage and four digs.
She finished with nine kills and two block assists in the triumph over Oral Roberts.
Louisiana Tech is 3-0.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill), a Stephen F. Austin senior, had a triple-double in SFA’s 3-2 win over Southern Methodist at the SMU/Doubletree Invitational.
Hollas had 24 assists, 13 kills, 10 digs and two block assists.
She also helped SFA down UT-San Antonio (3-1) and Bradley (3-0).
In the victory over UTSA, Hollas finished with 22 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and a .250 hitting percentage. In the blanking of Bradley, Hollas finished with 22 assists, nine digs, eight kills and three block assists.
■ Sheretta Hill (Sulphur Springs), also a SFA player, had seven kills and four block assists in the win over SMU. Hill finished with a .333 hitting percentage.
SFA is 3-0.
■ Trestan Ebner (Henderson), Denzel Mims (Daingerfield), J’Mycal Hasty (Longview) and Blake Lynch (Gilmer) helped Baylor dump Stephen F. Austin, 56-17.
Ebner finished with five catches for 40 yards and 32 rushing yards on two carries. He had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Mims had five catches for 46 yards, while fellow skill player Hasty had 25 rushing yards on 10 carries and two catches for six yards.
Lynch had two tackles (one solo), which included being in on a tackle for two yards of loss.
Baylor is 1-0.
■ McLane Carter (Gilmer) piloted Rutgers to a 48-21 victory over Massachusetts to open the season. Carter completed 21-of-31 passes for 340 yards. He completed touchdown strikes of 33 and 28 yards.
Rutgers is 1-0.
■ Travin Webster (Longview) had six tackles, two of which were solos, for Louisiana-Monroe in a 31-9 win over Grambling.
Louisiana-Monroe is 1-0.
■ Cayman Sutton (White Oak) and Addison McDermott (Hallsville) have helped Northwestern State post a 3-1 mark thus far.
Sutton, who has played in and started every match, has 62 assists, 26 digs and four kills. McDermott, a freshman, has three kills.
■ Broderick Washington (Longview) had three tackles for Texas Tech in a 45-10 win over Montana State.
Washington, who had one solo tackle, had 1.5 tackles for one yard of loss.
Texas Tech is 1-0.
■ Faith Landreneaux (Carthage) had six kills and had a hitting percentage of .250, but it was not enough to power Bethune-Cookman beyond UT-Rio Grand Valley, which won a 3-1 decision.
Landreneaux also had four service aces, two digs and two block assists.
Bethune-Cookman also lost to Houston Baptist (3-0) and Radford (3-0) in the HBU/Barcelona Sports Classic.
Bethune-Cookman is 0-3.
■ Mason Hays (Pine Tree), a Texas State football player, caught two passes for 10 yards as the Bobcats lost a 41-7 decision to Texas A&M.
Texas State is 0-1.