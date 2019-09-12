SirCharles Perkins, a Pittsburg graduate, was not quite the Great American Conference Player of the Week.
But, in playing a major role in Southern Arkansas University’s 34-14 win over Southern Nazarene University, he was one of the finalists. Perkins, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back, had 15 carries for 103 yards. He also had one catch for four yards.
He entered the end zone twice in the first half. With 8:03 to play in the first quarter, Perkins was the first one to enter the end zone scoring on a six-yard run. The scoring rush ended a 12-play, 74-yard drive in 6 minutes, 57 seconds.
In addition to scoring the first touchdown by either team, he would be in the end zone once again midway through the second half. This time, the carry was even shorter, as he scored on a one-yard run with 7:08 to play in the first half. He promptly ended a six-play, 46-yard drive in 2:35.
■ Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer), Antonio Washington (Marshall) and OB Jones (Tatum), all SAU Muleriders, contributed to the victory as well.
Parrish returned three kickoffs for 26 yards, while Jones had two catches for 19 yards and one carry for four yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Washington finished with two solo tackles. Southern Arkansas is 1-0.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill) and Sheretta Hill (Sulphur Springs) helped Stephen F. Austin State University’s volleyball team win three more games as they won the Northwestern University/Under Armour Tournament in Evanston, Illinois.
Hollas had her best game of the three in the 3-0 win over Austin Peay State University. She finished with 22 assists, five kills, five digs and two block assists.
Hill had her best match against the same team, as she had seven kills and four block assists.
SFA also dumped Texas Tech (3-0) and Northwestern (3-1). SFA is a perfect 7-0.
■ Olivia Dunn (St. Mary’s) had 12 kills and three digs to help Centenary College of Louisiana snap their six-match losing streak as they topped Occidental College, 3-2.
She had three digs, two kills and two block assists in the 3-1 loss to Whittier College and two kills and two block assists in the 3-1 loss to Linfield University. The matches were held at the California Lutheran University/Fornia Invitational.
Centenary is 2-7.
■ Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) had 29 rushing yards on 10 carries as Texas lost a 45-38 battle to sixth-ranked LSU,. He also caught five passes for 32 yards.
Texas is 1-1.
■ Dovontrick Dotrey (Longview) had two solo tackles and one interception as his college team, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State, 35-17.
Southwestern Oklahoma State is 1-0.
■ Manecia Darden (Longview) and Sauntiania Darden (Longview), a pair of Texas College freshmen, have each logged time in the first five matches.
Sauntiania Darden has 12 kills, 12 digs and seven blocks (one solo) in four matches. Manecia Darden, who has played in three matches, has 20 digs, four assists and three service aces. Texas College, who has had the last 10 days without a contest, is 1-4.