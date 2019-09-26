The Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks are making use of their talent from Marshall.
Both the seniors and younger players are contributing, with three Mavericks listed as starters on the depth chart for the Lumberjacks.
On Saturday, Chett Munden, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior offensive lineman, Brevin Randle, a 5-11, 228-pound freshman linebacker and Marje Smith, a 6-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman defensive end, all started. The trio are all Marshall grads.
Munden, the starting right tackle, helped SFA post 414 yards of offense. They passed for 356 yards and rushed for 58 yards with 17 first downs.
Randle had two assisted tackles. Smith did not have any stats. SFA is 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the Southland Conference.
■ Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) had 114 rushing yards on 21 carries for the University of Texas as it topped the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 36-30. Ingram also caught one pass for 26 yards.
With the win, the Texas Longhorns improved to 3-1.
■ Kaitlyn Adams (Longview) helped Louisiana Tech post a 2-1 mark at the University of South Alabama Volleyball Invite. The 5-foot-11 senior pounded down 18 kills and hit .469 in the 3-1 triumph over Bethune-Cookman University. She also had four digs. In the 3-1 victory over Nicholls State University, she finished with eight kills and seven blocks (two solos). She finished with five kills and three block assists in the loss to the host school. Louisiana Tech is 9-4.
■ Faith Landreneaux (Carthage), a Bethune-Cookman University volleyball player, had the best game of the South Alabama Tournament against Louisiana Tech. She finished with eight kills and two block assists. She had a .500 hitting percentage. She barely missed a double-double in the 3-2 win over Nichols State, as she had nine block assists and seven kills. She hit .286 in that contest.
The former Carthage player had two block assists in the loss to South Alabama. Bethune-Cookman is 3-7.
■ Denzel Mims (Daingerfield) caught six passes for 102 yards to help the Baylor Bears stay perfect on the season. Baylor topped Rice, 21-13. JaMycal Hasty (Longview) had seven carries for 39 yards and one catch for five yards. Trestan Ebner (Henderson), also a Baylor skill player, had 10 rushing yards on seven carries, one catch for six yards, and one punt return for 11 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Bear defensive player Blake Lynch (Gilmer) had four tackles (two solos). Baylor is 3-0.
■ Cayman Sutton (White Oak), a Northwestern State University volleyball player, had a double-double in Northwestern State’s 3-1 win over Prairie View A&M. She finished with 27 assists and 12 digs. Northwestern State was also 1-1 at the Georgia State University Tournament. In the win over Brown University, she finished the 3-0 win with 20 assists, five digs, four kills and three service aces. In the loss to the host school, she had 15 assists and four digs.
■ Addison McDermott (Hallsville), also a Northwestern State volleyball player, suited up against PVAMU and Georgia State. In win over PVAMU, she had three blocks (one solo) and two kills. She had two kills against Georgia State. Northwestern State is 8-6.
■ Quanterius Turner (Gladewater) had one tackle for three yards of loss for Tarleton State University as it dumped West Texas A&M, 58-28. Tarleton State is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Lone Star Conference.