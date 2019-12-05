Southern Arkansas University red-shirt junior Antonio Washington (Marshall) was one of two Great American Conference players to earn NCAA Division II All-American status from the American Football Coaches Association.
Washington, a defensive lineman, was named to the second team. Washington finished the year with 62 tackles (33 solos) in 11 games, recording 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Washington will play the final game of his junior season on Saturday as SAU faces Eastern New Mexico University at noon in Corsicana in the Heritage Bowl. The game will be at Tiger Stadium.
Not only will Washington be playing, but fellow East Texas players Jaidon Parrish (Gilmer), SirCharles Perkins (Pittsburg) and OB Jones (Tatum) will also suit up for Southern Arkansas.
■ Jacob Jones (Pine Tree) notched three individual first-place finishes and two first-place relay finishes for University of the Ozarks as it dumped Williams Baptist University 163-86 in swim competition. Jones won the 1,650-yard freestyle (17 minutes, 28.49 seconds), 500-yard freestyle (5:01.02) and 50-yard freestyle (:22.17). He was also a member of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.60) and the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:41.01).
■ Austin Hawley (Gladewater) had seven tackles (six solos) for University of Louisiana-Monroe as it lost a 31-30 battle to University of Louisiana. Traveion Webster (Longview) had one solo tackle for ULM.
■ BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) scored seven points and doled out three assists as her college team, Stephen F. Austin State University, dumped University of Reno, 80-65. She played 17 minutes.
■ Faith Landreneaux (Carthage) had four kills for Bethune-Cookman University as they lost a 3-1 battle to Morgan State University 3-1 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament in Washington, D.C. She also had four digs and two blocks.
■ Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy) has helped Southern Nazarene University post a 6-3 record. Johnson, who is a freshman guard, has played in seven games and averaged 9.9 minutes per game. He has 12 points, an average of 1.7 points per game, and nine rebounds, an average of 1.3 rebounds per game. He also has two assists and two steals.
■ Broderick Washington (Longview) had two solo tackles, but it was not enough to power Texas Tech beyond University of Texas, which won a 49-24 decision. Keaontay Ingram (Carthage), a Texas player, had 17 rushing yards on two carries and one catch for one yard.
■ Ann Hollas (Spring Hill) and Sheretta Hill (Sulphur Springs) will try to help Stephen F. Austin State University defeat University of Southern California in the first round of the NCAA Division I Playoffs. They are scheduled to play in Waco today at five p.m. Stephen F. Austin will enter the match with a 31-1 overall record. It was 16-0 in the Southland Conference.
■ Cayman Sutton (White Oak) and Addison McDermott (Hallsville), both members of the Northwestern State University volleyball team, have earned a spot in postseason as well. They are in the National Invitational Tournament, and were scheduled to play University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming on Thursday.