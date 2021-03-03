From Staff Reports
Former Kilgore College football standout and current Philadelphia Eagle Lane Johnson returned to East Texas on Thursday to officially open ‘The Lane’ Athletic Performance Center.
Johnson, who played quarterback at Kilgore in 2008, donated $500,000 to KC in 2019 for construction of the facility. The Lane encompasses 3,800 square feet of what was a large, mostly unused locker room and dressing facility in the same building that houses the Parks Fitness Center.
Former student, longtime supporter and local philanthropist Mike Clements also donated to the project.
The Lane includes state-of-the-art weight and training equipment for use by all sports at Kilgore College, including football, basketball and softball.
“I wanted to give back to one of the places that was pivotal for helping with my success,” Johnson said. “I’m finally in a place where I can make these things a reality and inspire the next generation to chase their dreams. It’s truly an underdog story — coming from a small East Texas to a JUCO, to making it to the NFL and winning a Super Bowl. My whole purpose is to show them they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. I am excited for the future of Kilgore College athletics and look forward to watching this program compete for championships.”
Johnson played at Groveton High School and then at Kilgore College for one season — both at quarterback. After one season at KC, he signed with the University of Oklahoma, where he redshirted in 2009 and played as a tight end and defensive end in 2010.
In 2011, Johnson moved to the offensive side of the ball to play tackle for the Sooners, and started 12 of 13 games. He switched to left tackle as a senior in 2012, and started 11 of 13 games — earning third team All-American honors by CBS.Sports.com, All-Big 12 Second Team and Academic All Big 12 First Team honors.
Johnson was selected by the Eagles as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 National Football League Draft, and played a vital role on the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in 2017. That season, he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was a first team All-Pro pick by the Associated Press.