BROOK HILL (1-0) VS. SPRING HILL (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Panther Stadium, Longview
Notable
Spring Hill: Carson Tidwell (11 of 23, 151 yards, 4 TD, 1 interception) … Brennan Ferguson (4 catches, 118 yards, 3 TD; 1 interception, 3 pass breakups) … Devaunte Powers (8 carries, 67 yards) … Cameron Webb (8 tackles) … Cordin Blount (6 tackles, 1 QB pressure) … Brooks Hill (9 tackles, forced fumble) … Isaiah Thomas (7 tackles) … Favour Otujor (5 tackles, forced fumble, fumble recovery) … Emory Allen (5 tackles, 5 QB pressures)
Brook Hill: Jack Jordan (17 of 25, 246 yards, 3 TD) … Ben Varvas (8 carries, 61 yards) … Jay’lon Warren (5 catches, 70 yards) … Felipe Tristan (4 catches, 46 yards, 2 TD; 12 tackles, 1 TFL) … Josh Collins (3 catches, 24 yards) … Dorian Reys (16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) … Von Dawson (5 tackles)
Last week: Sabine 34, Spring Hill 24; Brook Hill 26, Wills Point 3
Up next: White Oak at Spring Hill; Brook Hill at Tenaha
Did you know: COVID-19 issues forced Spring Hill and Brook Hill to scramble this week. Spring Hill was scheduled to host Gladewater, and Brook Hill was to have played Garrison … Spring Hill and Brook Hill have met twice in football, with Spring Hill earning wins in 2012 (29-17) and 2013 (35-14) … Both teams won five games a year ago, with Brook Hill finishing 5-3 and Spring Hill recording a 5-6 record – with two of the losses being COVID-19 forfeits …