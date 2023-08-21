DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
1. Carlisle 2. x-Alto 3. Tenaha 4. Overton 5. Cushing 6. Mount Enterprise
x-ineligible for playoffs
CARLISLE INDIANS
COACH: Connor Sharp (1st year at Carlisle)
SCHOOL ALL-TIME RECORD: 492-398-26
DISTRICT: 7-2A Division I
STADIUM: Arrowhead Stadium, 8960 FM 13, Price 75687 (Capacity: 1,282)
2022 RESULTS: 11-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/6 offensive/8 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Clayton Hart (6-1, 190, Sr.) ... QB Fernando Espinoza (5-10, 160, Sr.) ... OL Trent Sartain (5-9, 215, Jr.) ... WR Roberto Camacho (5-9, 175, Jr.) ... RB Erik Garza (Jr.) ...
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE David DeLeon (6-0, 215, Sr.) ... DL Chuy Enriquez (5-9, 220, So.) ... DB Zeshaun Reed (6-0, 175, Jr.) ... Clayton Howard (Sr.) ... DE Cullen Thomas (Sr.) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Carlisle has made the postseason 23 times with 16 district championships, the last league title was last year. The Indians have a playoff record of 25-20. ... In 2022, the Indians made the regional semifinals. ... Coach Sharp said Hart is a big play threat and Espinoza earned second-team all-state a year ago. ... Espinoza threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns to only five interceptions. ... Hart leads the rushing attack with 634 yards and eight touchdowns on 48 carries. He also had 38 receptions for 690 yards and eight TDs. ... Garza had five sacks a year ago with 13 tackles for loss and 72 tackles. ...
ALTO YELLOWJACKETS
COACH: Brock Grigsby (2nd year, 7-3)
SCHOOL ALL-TIME RECORD: 605-384-34
DISTRICT: 7-2A Division I
STADIUM: Cam'Ron Matthews Field, Jacket Road, Alto 75925 (Capacity: 1,800)
2022 RESULTS: 7-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/2 offensive/4 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: 11 P Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Keegan Davis (6-1, 195, Sr.) ... WR Tyler Bond (5-10, 155, Jr.) ... RB Derek Mumphrey (5-10, 165, So.) ... OL Bryan Hernandez (6-0, 245, Sr.) ...
DEFENSE: 3-3-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: FS Zack Battle (6-3, 185, Jr.) ... LB Ruben Olvera (5-10, 180, Jr.) ... ATH Tyler Jordan (5-10, 160, Jr.) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Coach Grigsby is his second year leading the Mean Sting. He wants to remind his players of past Alto glory. Alto has made the playoffs in 17 of the past 19 seasons with 2020 being the exception when eligible. The Yellowjackets won state championships in 2006 and 2007. ... For the second consecutive season, the Yellowjackets are ineligible for the playoffs. Alto was ruled ineligible for the playoffs for the 2022 and 2023 seasons for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment. The Yellowjackets actually tied for the district title last season but were not allowed to advance to the postseason. ... Davis totaled 25 TDs and also started at middle linebacker (104 tackles). He was the leading rusher (120-755, 5 TDs) and passer (70 of 130 for 1,111 yards, 20 TDs, 8 INTs). ... Battle was a unanimous selection for the all-district team after recording 110 tackles with two interceptions. He also had six receptions for 118 yards and two touchowns. ... Mumphrey started all 10 games as a freshman, plus making 85 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense. ...
TENAHA TIGERS
COACH: Terry Ward (8th year at Tenaha, 71-20; Overall: 98-60, previously at Harleton, Grapeland and this is his second tenure at Tenaha)
SCHOOL ALL-TIME RECORD: 538-418-27
DISTRICT: 7-2A Division I
STADIUM: Raymond Jackson Stadium, 138 College St., Tenaha 75974 (Capacity: 1,635)
2022 RESULTS: 5-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/8 offensive/9 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: ATH Ja'Tyrian Moore (5-10, 155, Sr.) ... RB Jordan Reese (6-0, 190, Sr.) ... QB Bray Kenney (6-0, 180, Jr.) ...
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB DJ Cooks (5-9, 156, Sr.) ... LB Kamarron Ross (5-10, 175, Sr.) ... DB Ja'Torion Moore (5-9, 145, Jr.) ... OLB Kadavion Ross (5-10, 165, So.) ... DE Dawson Williams (5-10, 180, Sr.) ... DT Jaylon Wiliams (6-1, 300, Jr.) ... LB Shun'Brae Carson (5-8, 185, Jr.) ... DB Avanteu Fredieu (5-9, 155, Jr.) ... DT Edgerrin Bluford (6-1, 330, Jr.) ... DE Christiano Rodriguez 95-10, 185, Sr.) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Tenaha has made the postseason 34 times with 26 district championships, the last league title was 2021. The Tigers have a playoff record of 65-31 with two state championships (1998, 2011). ... In 2022, Moore threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns by hitting on 27 of 57 passing attempts. He rushed for 1,031 yards and 15 TDs on 125 carries. Moore had 19 receptions for 256 yards and four TDs. ... Reese rushed for 814 yards and six TDs on 107 carries. ... Cooks was the district MVP with 106 tackles. ... Kenney hit on 30 of 52 passing attempts for 408 yards and six TDs. ...
OVERTON MUSTANGS
COACH: Scotty Laymance (1st year at Overton, 1-9; Overall: 7-22, previously at Union Grove)
SCHOOL ALL-TIME RECORD: 445-454-24
DISTRICT: 7-2A Division I
STADIUM: Coach Chester Roy Stadium, 501 E. Henderson, Overton 75684 (Capacity: 1,220)
2022 RESULTS: 2-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/8 offensive/8 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Isaiah Hawkins (6-0, 170, Sr.) ... WR Jayden Edwards (6-1, 165, Jr.) ... QB Bryce Still (5-8, 155, Jr.) ... OL Kadden Williams (6-1, 350, Sr.) ... OL Vance Fletcher (6-0, 275, Jr.) ... WR Rylan Hollerman (5-11, 170, So.) ... K Christian Rodriguez (5-7, 160, Sr.) ... WR Landon Gerald (6-2, 175, Jr.) ... Vance Aaron (5-11, 185, Sr.) ... WR Blaise Horne (5-11, 180, Sr.) ... WR Braxton Harper (6-1, 165, Jr.) ...
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Kash Fletcher (5-11, 170, Sr.) ... DL Matthew McPherson (6-4, 215, Sr.) ... DB Bryson Bobbitt (5-6, 135, Jr.) ... LB Brody Brown (5-10, 150, So.) ... DL CJ Rios (6-0, 170, Jr.) ... DL Chris Andrade (6-1, 275, Sr.) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Overton has made the postseason 24 times with 16 district championships, the last league title was in 2012. The Mustangs have a playoff record of 22-21. ... Hawkins had 58 receptions for 861 yards and seven touchdowns last year. On defense, he had 71 tackles, along with an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... Edwards caught 29 passes for 658 yards and 14 TDs, while grabbing two interceptions as a DB. ... QB Still hit on 116 of 247 passing attempts for 1,820 yards and 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 567 yards and five TDs on 117 carries. ... LB Fletcher had 126 tackles. ... OL Williams graded out at 88%. ...
CUSHING BEARKATS
COACH: Josh Moore (6th year, 26-25)
SCHOOL ALL-TIME RECORD: 262-476-9
DISTRICT: 7-2A Division I
STADIUM: J F Whitaker Field at Bearkat Stadium, #1 Bearkat Dr., Cushing 75760 (Capacity: 1,440)
2022 RESULTS: 8-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/5 offensive/5 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Flexbone
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Eli Dawson (5-9, 165, Jr.) ... RB Gavin Crumpton (5-10, 175, Jr.) ... WR Austin Johnson (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... OL Gatlin Anthony (5-10, 185, Jr.) ... OL Kaleb Leutwyler (6-1, 190, Sr.) ...
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Brian Parker (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... LB Israel Martinez (5-7, 160, Sr.) ... LB Nicolis Pollock (6-3, 195, Sr.) ... LB Landon Castillo (5-10, 170, So.) ... DL Chance Pierce (5-11, 185, Sr.) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Coach Moore has led the Bearkats to the playoffs four of the five seasons he has been on the sidelines. ... Cushing has made the playoffs six times with one district title (1963). ... The Bearkats have a playoff record of 1-6. ... Dawson hit on 27 of 55 passing attempts for 430 yards. ... Crumpton was the leading rusher with 793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 111 carries. ...
MOUNT ENTERPRISE WILDCATS
COACH: Scott Ponder (2nd year at Mount Enterprise, 1-9; Overall: 145-11, previously at Petrolia, Wichita Falls Rider, Iowa Park, Bells, Center, La Pryor)
SCHOOL ALL-TIME RECORD: 242-365-10
DISTRICT: 7-2A Division I
STADIUM: B.W. Jackson Field at John Webb Stadium, 1002 W. Rusk, Mount Enterprise 75681 (Capacity: 1,106)
2022 RESULTS: 1-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/9 offensive/9 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 2
OFFENSE: Air Raid
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Kaegan Ash (6-0, 195, So.) ... WR/QB Aidin Alsup (5-9, 155, So.) ... TE Dawson Zarazinski (6-1, 190, Sr.) ... FB Jaxon Jones (6-0, 175, Jr.) ... OL Keaton Nichols (5-9, 235, So.) ... QB/WR Bryce Durrett (5-11, 155, So.) ... OL RJ Roberts (5-10, 225, So.) ... RB Jonathan Tanguma (5-8, 165, Sr.)
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Landon Spivey (6-3, 210, Sr.) ... DT Matthew Burgin (6-2, 230, Jr.) ... DE Lucas Burkhardt (6-3, 195, So.) ... DB Jase Webb (5-8, 145, So.) ... DB Tanner Wilburn (5-7, 135, So.) ... DB Trey Lewis (5-10, 145, Jr.) ... LB Aiden Rogers (5-10, 200, Jr.) ...
2023 OUTLOOK: Mount Enterprise has made the postseason 15 times with seven district championships, the last league title was in 2019. The Wildcats have a playoff record of 10-15. ... Coach Ponder said the Wildcats will be "Young, but talented ... started almost all sophomores and freshmen in 2022."