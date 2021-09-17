VAN (3-0) VS. PITTSBURG (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Notable
Van: Jackson Rainey (647 passing yards, 384 rushing yards, nine passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns) … Luca Kozhev (345 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns) … Alex Zifer (181 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and one rushing touchdown)
Pittsburg: Brayden Bolton (253 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Jaxson Ramsey (123 rushing yards) … Christian Bates (30 tackles)
Did you know: Van and Pittsburg will meet for the fourth straight season and for the fifth time since the 2008 season … The Vandals are a perfect 4-0 during that stretch … That includes a 35-14 playoff win in 2008 and a trio of regular season victories between 2018 and 2020.
Last week: Van 35, Lindale 31; Tatum 46, Pittsburg 21
Up next: Center at Van; Malakoff at Pittsburg
NEW DIANA (0-3) VS. WHITE OAK (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Notables
New Diana: Brayson Birdsong (11 of 22, 143 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions vs. Harmony last week) … Valdo Gomez (7 catches, 75 yards vs. Harmony) … Cohle Sherman (3 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Harmony)
White Oak: Cayson Siegley (26 of 45, 353 yards, 4 TD, 1 interception; 14 carries, 136 yards, 3 TD) … Gavin Bzdil (24 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD) … Julius Maddox (26 carries, 117 yards) … Azriel Sosa (28 carries, 118 yards) … Noah Carter (6 catches, 123 yards; 20 tackles)) … Jonah Plyler (7 catches, 168 yards, 2 TD) … Sam Dusek (28 tackles, 4 TFL) … Rylie Redden (22 tackles) … Holden Hodges (17 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery)
Did you know: New Diana was held to minus 18 yards on 21 rushing attempts last week against Harmony … White Oak averages 5.5 yards per run and 14.2 yards per pass completion this season
Last week: Harmony 41, New Diana 7; Spring Hill 48, White Oak 14
Up next: New Diana at Hughes Springs; White Oak at Atlanta
HUGHES SPRINGS (0-2) VS. TATUM (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Notable
Hughes Springs: Patrick Boyd … Trevor Bolden … Cole Edwards
Tatum: Kendric Malone (631 passing yards, 152 rushing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns) … Kendall Williams (292 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns) … Jaylon Jones (178 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: Hughes Springs and Tatum are meeting for the third time since the 2018 season … The Mustangs won 50-13 in 2019, while the Eagles prevailed 64-36 in 2018 … Both teams advanced to the area round of the 2020 UIL postseason.
Last week: Winnsboro 35, Hughes Springs 14; Tatum 46, Pittsburg 21
Up next: New Diana at Hughes Springs; Gladewater at Tatum
DEKALB (3-0) VS. SABINE (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, James Bamburg Stadium, Gladewater
Notable
DeKalb: Payton Yandle … Amar Love … Chris Betts
Sabine: Jace Burns (533 passing yards, 302 rushing yards, six passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns) … Brannigan Willige (318 receiving yards, 212 rushing yards, five receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns) … Caden Richardson (37 tackles)
Did you know: DeKalb and Sabine will meet for the second straight season … The Cardinals beat the Bears 38-9 in 2020
Last week: DeKalb 29, Pilot Point 28; Daingerfield 58, Sabine 30
Up next: DeKalb at Daingerfield; Sabine at New Boston
WEST RUSK (3-0) VS. SAN AUGUSTINE (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wolf Stadium, San Augustine
Notable
West Rusk: Andon Mata (424 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown) … Tate Winings (306 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards and one rushing touchdowns) … Jamal Ford (329 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns)
San Augustine: Hunter Hightower (251 passing yards, 102 rushing yards, 11 tackles, six passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two sacks) … Criston Simmons (292 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Demarion Teagle (30 tackles and one sack)
Did you know: West Rusk is 3-0 against teams that currently have a 1-2 season record … San Augustine has lost its last two games after opening the season with a 35-26 win against West Sabine
Last week: West Rusk 24, Mineola 17; Elkhart 37, San Augustine 20
Up next: Troup at West Rusk; San Augustine at Alto
CENTER (0-3) VS. CHAPEL HILL (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Notable
Center: QB Emonte Cross (17 of 42, 258 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT; 32 carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Kaden Dixon (34 carries, 177 cards, 2 TDs) … WR Jamarion Evans (11 catches, 188 yards, 1 TD; 2 INT)
Chapel Hill: QB Tyler Jones (41 of 58, 878 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT; 17 carries, 160 yards, 1 TD) … WR Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor (15 catches, 424 yards, 1 TD) … LB Brack Dyer (26 tackles)
Did you know: Center is being held to 18 points per game. Chapel Hill has limited its last two opponents to 15.5 points per game … Center took a 55-14 win in last season’s meeting.
Last week: Gladewater 15, Center 14; Chapel Hill 35, Hallsville 16
Up next: Center at Van; Athens at Chapel Hill
ATHENS (3-0) VS. WILLS POINT (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Ken Autry Davis Field, Wills Point
Notable
Athens: QB Ty Arroyo (41 of 67, 722 yards, 10 TDs; 26 carries, 205 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Jecorey Roberts (48 carries, 340 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Jaxson Stiles (25 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR)
Wills Point: OL Hayden Taylor … OL Kris Mayes … DB Montgomery Vandermeer
Did you know: Arroyo threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 135 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Fairfield … The 14 points allowed last week against Fairfield was the most given up this season by Athens, which is holding opponents to 9.3 points per game … The Hornets are averaging 41.3 points per game … Wills Point has scored just 14 points all season while allowing 39 points per game … Athens took a 62-21 win over Wills Point last season.
Last week: Athens 43, Fairfield 14; Mabank 49, Wills Points 0
Up next: Athens at Chapel Hill; Wills Point at Paris North Lamar
BULLARD (0-3) VS. RUSK (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, Rusk
Notable
Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett … RB Luke Williams … WR Clifford Douglas
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (53 of 90, 716 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT) … WR Heston Kelly (35 catches, 382 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Nathaniel Yancey (31 tackles, 6 QB hurries) … DB Aiden McCown (23 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 FF)
Did you know: Bullard took a 22-14 win over Rusk last season … Rusk had its lowest point total of the season last week but is still averaging 35.6 points per game … Owen and Aiden McCown are the sons of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who is on the Rusk coaching staff … On the Bullard coaching staff is former MLB pitcher Robert Ellis.
Last week: Troup 34, Bullard 20; Rusk 21, Palestine 18
Up next: Spring Hill at Bullard; Rusk at Brownsboro
BROWNSBORO (1-2) VS. TROUP (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium, Troup
Notable
Brownsboro: Aiden Hardin … QB Jaxyn Rogers … WR Gekyle Baker
Troup: QB Grayson Hearon (30 of 52, 627 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Kevin Pierce (67 carries, 423 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Bracey Cover (9 catches, 281 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Jovany Zavala (28 tackles, 3 TFL), 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 FR)
Did you know: Troup is averaging 41 points per game … Brownsboro is allowing 39.3 points per game … Pierce ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Bullard
Last week: Sunnyvale 49, Brownsboro 14; Troup 34, Bullard 20
Up next: Rusk at Brownsboro; Troup at West Rusk
SUNNYVALE (1-2) VS. MALAKOFF (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
Notable
Sunnyvale: QB Rigdon Yates (41 of 65, 653 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Matt Leavitt … WR Joey Bruszer (21 catches, 334 yards, 5 TDs) … ATH Landry Laird
Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose
Did you know: Malakoff’s three losses are to Grandview, Van and Parish Episcopal, which are a combined 8-1 … Sunnyvale scored more in its last game (49) than it had the first two weeks combined (31).
Last week: Sunnyvale 49, Brownsboro 14; Parish Episcopal 35, Malakoff 9
Up next: Dallas Carter at Sunnyvale; Malakoff at Pittsburg
HARLETON (1-2) VS. HARMONY (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Notables
Harleton: Tabor Childs (51 carries, 487 yards, 6 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards) … Blake Blassingame (23 carries, 78 yards) … Carson Brown (19 of 45, 279 yards, 4 interceptions) … Zane Stroman (5 catches, 87 yards) … Cameron Johnson (4 catches, 49 yards)
Harmony: Boston Seahorn (15 of 41, 163 yards, 2 TD; 7 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD) … Evan Webber (35 carries, 231 yards, 5 TD) … Landry Heard (15 carries, 111 yards) … Seth Morgan (21 carries, 111 yards) … Kyle Henry (5 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD) … Weston Seahorn (24 tackles) … Claytan Hays 92 sacks) … Andrew Mullins (2 sacks)
Did you know: Harmony has allowed a total of 29 points in three games this season
Last week Harmony 41, New Diana 7; Harleton 44, Rivercrest 26
Up next: Harleton at Elysian Fields (Oct. 1); Harmony at Grand Saline (Oct. 1)
WINONA (1-2) VS. ALTO (0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cam’Ron Matthews Field, Alto
Notable
Winona: QB Chris Zuniga … RB Jessie Jones … RB/LB Esteban Munoz
Alto: RB Je’Darius Bolton … OL Jesus Tellez … TE Isaack Weatherford
Did you know: Winona has been shut out the last two weeks after opening the season with a 28-21 win over Lone Oak … This will be Alto’s first game since a 48-18 loss to Troup in the season opener on Aug. 27.
Last week: Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0; Alto was off
Up next: Grand Saline at Winona; San Augustine at Alto
HAWKINS (2-1) VS. QUITMAN (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Notable
Hawkins: RB Kayden Upchurch (40 carries, 405 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Jeramy Torres (6 of 17, 114 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 28 carries, 297 yards, 5 TDs; 4 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD; 1 INT on defense) … John Hester
Quitman: QB Ford Tannebaum … WR Ethan Presley … LB Mason Reynolds
Did you know: Hawkins won last season’s meeting 50-7 … Quitman, which went 1-67 since 2014 entering this season, if off to a 2-1 start. The last time the Bulldogs won two games in a season was 2013. Quitman last won more than two games in 2010 when it went 7-4 and made its last postseason appearance.
Last week: Hawkins 34, Quinlan Boles 18; Quitman 25, Queen City 20
Up next: Linden-Kildare at Hawkins; Quitman at Arp
JEFFERSON (2-1) VS. HOOKS (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Stadium, Hooks
Notable
Jefferson: QB Chris Bowman (22-of-42, 328 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT; 35 carries, 121 yards, 3 TD; 2 catcehs 55 yards; 24 tackles, 2 PBU) … RB Kamran Williams (48 carries, 195 yards, 1 TD; 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD) …. WR Luke McMullen (6 catches, 116 yards) … WR EJ Burns (5 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD) … DB Cortavion Massingill (15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU) … DB Judsen Carter (19 tackles, 1 PBU)
Hooks: WR David Johnson … RB Traveon Jones … OL Xzavier Huey … LB Keyshawn Walls … DB Keilon Estell
Did you know: Hooks is home to 1978 Heisman Trophy winner and 1980 NFL Rookie of the Year Billy Sims, as well as Jeremiah Trotter who played for Stephen F. Austin before having an NFL career with the Eagles and Redskins. Wilbert Brown, a Super Bowl Champion is also from Hooks. Former NFL players Montrae Holland, Bobbie Williams and Rafael Robinson are all from Jefferson. Williams is also a Super Bowl champion.
Last Week: Liberty-Eylau 56, Jefferson 15; New Boston 41, Hooks 21
Up next: Jefferson at White Oak; Hooks at Redwater
DAINGERFIELD (2-1) VS. ELYSIAN FIELDS (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Notable
Daingerfield: QB Aeryn Hampton … WR D’Corian Wright … RB Jayden Wallace … DB Jakevian Rodgers … LB Quinn Webb … DL Tookie Kelly
Elysian Fields: QB Landon Swank (12-of-22, 155 yards, 3 TD, 7 carries, 78 yards) … QB Lawson Swank (10-of-23, 80 yards; 7 carries, 61 yards, 2 TD) … RB William Goodnight (30 carries, 324 yards, 5 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (6 catches 112 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: The Tigers have won their last two meetings over the Yellow Jackets with a combined score of 96-42. Elysian Fields came away with the 41-38 win in 2018.
Last Week: Daingerfield 58, Sabine 30; Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0
Up next: DeKalb at Daingerfield; Elysian Fields at Queen City
CELINA (2-1) VS. PAUL PEWITT (1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brahmas Stadium, Omaha
Notable
Celina: Noah Bentley … Collin Urich … Hunter Neely
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (349 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, five tackles and one rushing touchdown) … Hayden Green (185 passing yards, 107 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns) … A’myree Johnson (112 receiving yards, 85 rushing yards, 29 passing yards, 11 tackles, one interception and one rushing touchdown)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt will play Celina for the third time since 2005 … The Brahmas are 0-2 against the Bobcats during that stretch … Paul Pewitt suffered a 28-12 loss in the 2005 UIL 2A Division II state championship game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium and a 55-0 defeat at Celina’s Bobcat Stadium during the 2020 regular season.
Last week: Argyle 23, Celina 0; Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 16
Up next: Nike Dallas FC at Celina; Paul Pewitt at Hooks
ORE CITY (1-2) VS. JOAQUIN (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ram Stadium, Joaquin
Notable
Ore City: Ryan Webb (428 passing yards and two touchdowns) … Jeremy Kyle (267 receiving yards and two touchdowns) … Brett Byrd (245 rushing yards, 25 tackles and three touchdowns)
Joaquin: Malik Stotts (393 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Andre Brown (139 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns) … Gauge Jordan (106 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards, four tackles, one rushing touchdown, and one sack)
Did you know: Joaquin will face Ore City for the fourth straight season and for the sixth time since 2006 … The Rams are 5-0 against the Rebels during that stretch … That includes a 31-24 win in 2006, a 66-6 victory in 2007, a 50-0 win in 2018, a 34-13 victory in 2019 and a 37-0 win in 2020.
Last week: Ore City 28, Big Sandy 19; Joaquin 62, Groveton 0
Up next: Ore City at Waskom; Joaquin at Clarksville
WEST SABINE ( 0-2) VS. BECKVILLE (3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Notables
West Sabine: Quentin Smith … Jakorian Walker … Hunter Murphy
Beckville: Ryan Harris (18 of 31, 364 yards, 4 TD, 2 Int; 25 carries, 185 yards, 7 TD; 1 catch, 1 TD; 45 tackles) … J’Koby Williams (1 passing TD, 5 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD; 40 carries, 482 yards, 5 TD) … Bo Hammons(18 carries, 175 yards, 2 TD; 35 tackles) … Adam Gregory (33 tackles, 5 sacks) … Ethan Sides (21 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries)
Did you know: All five of Gregory’s sacks came last week against Maud, and he was named the East Texas Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in that game
Last week: Hemphill 53, West Sabine 26; Beckville 40, Maud 0
Up next: Cushing at West Sabine; Beckville at Carlisle
BIG SANDY (1-2) VS. OVERTON (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Notable
Big Sandy: OL Jesse Fenwick … QB Jake Johnson … WR Joshua Wang … FB David Fonteno … DB Sean Gregory … Dakota Kitchen
Overton: RB Shaun Garcia … WR JaQulyn Brown … RB Anthony Merritt … DL Kadden Williams … DB Jaxon Hawkins
Did you know: No African American head coach coached a team in the Super Bowl until Super Bowl XLI when two men – Lovie Smith and Tony Dungy did it in the same year. Smith, who grew up in Big Sandy, is now defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans
Last Week: Ore City 28, Big Sandy 19; Bowie 40, Overton 6
Up next: Big Sandy at Frankston; Overton at Colmesneil
MAUD (1-2) VS. UNION GROVE (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove — Gladewater
Notable
Maud: QB Cason Lamb … RB Tucker Sanders … WR Haylon Dear ... LB Nate Brower … DB Landon Smith … LB Tristin Lee
Union Grove: QB Coopoer Vestal (19-of-32, 279 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT; 18 carries, 41 yards) … RB Davy Branscom (57 carries, 132 yards, 2 TD) … WR Harlee Kirbis (8 catches, 164 yards, 2 TD) … DL Blake Moore (27 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries)
Did you know: This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2013 when the Cardinals defeated the Lions 32-0.
Last Week: Beckville 40, Maud 0; Alba-Golden 53, Union Grove 19
Up next: Nocona vs. Maud; Union Grove at Linden-Kildare
JAMES BOWIE (1-2) VS. LINDEN-KILDARE (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden
Notable
James Bowie: Slade Burnett … Brandon Obenoskey … Hansford Storey
Linden-Kildare: Jackson Lee … Jaquavious Birmingham … Taeshun Mitchell
Did you know: Linden-Kildare and James Bowie will play for the third time since the 2016 season … The Tigers are 2-0 during that stretch … That includes a 47-0 win in 2016 and a 34-16 victory in 2017.
Last week: James Bowie 40, Overton 6; No Linden-Kildare game
Up next: Timpson at James Bowie; Linden-Kildare at Hawkins
CARLISLE (0-2) VS. TIMPSON (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John Herbert Eakin Stadium, Timpson
Notable
Carlisle: Fernando Espinoza (293 passing yards and one passing touchdown) … Brody Eaves (243 rushing yards, 13 receiving yards and four rushing touchdowns) … Clayton Hart (112 receiving yards)
Timpson: Braden Courtney … Terry Bussey … L.T. Washington
Did you know: Carlisle and Timpson will battle for the fifth time since 2012 … The Indians and Bears have split the last four series meetings … Carlisle won the 2013 and 2017 meetings, while Timpson prevailed in 2012 and 2020.
Last week: No Carlisle game; No Timpson game
Up next: Beckville at Carlisle; Timpson at James Bowie
LEGACY CHRISTIAN (0-3) VS. BROOK HILL (2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Frisco Legacy Christian: QB Jonah Lester ... RB Cole Faulkner ... WR Luke Embry ... WR Jack Bohrer
Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan ... QB Jack Jordan ... S Jerry Landen ... CB/PK Josh Collins
Did you know: The Guard shocked state-ranked Tenaha last week. ... Brook Hill coach Scott Ryle said, “I think we played pretty well on both sides of the ball, they scored on two big plays. Most of the night they couldn’t move the ball against us.” In the TexasFootball.com rankings, Brook Hill is No. 41 among all private schools, while the Eagles are No. 69.
Last week: Plano John Paul II 69, Frisco Legacy Christian 43; Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12
Up next: Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24; Brook Hill at Fort Worth Christian, 7 p.m., Sept. 24.
TENAHA (2-1) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Tenaha: WR JJ Patton … QB Trindon Claiborne … RB Markee Rasberry
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... LT Tyler Thyen ... RT Caleb Wilson ... C Lex Romano ... QB Turner Thomas ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ...
Last Week: Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12; Colleyville Covenant Christian 48, Grace Community 6.
Up Next: Tenaha at Lovelady, 7 p.m., Sept.24; Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24.
Did you know: The Cougars are ranked No. 50 among all Texas private schools by TexasFootball.com’s computer rankings. ... Grace’s tough schedule continues as the Cougars meet No. 7 Tenaha (2A Division II). ... The Cougars are favored by three points over the Tigers according to TexasFootball.com
PANTEGO CHRISTIAN (2-0) VS. BISHOP GORMAN (0-2)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Arlington Pantego Christian: QB Kaden Paladini ... RB Chris Price ... WR Cort Macdonald ... DE Dominiq Vann ...
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Max Sobel ... WR/LB Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... OL/DL James Walacher ... OL/DL Aaron Ekwuruke ... TE/DL Jacob Favre
Last Week: Arlington Pantego 62, Cedar Hill Newman International 20; Westlake Academy 43, Bishop Gorman 0
Up Next: Dallas Shelton at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m., Sept. 24; Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m., Sept. 25
Did you know: The Crusaders are ranked No. 97 among private schools in Texas, while the Panthers are 27. Paladini has totaled 220 rushing and 329 passing … Only seven of the Crusaders played football at Gorman last year and the others are either new to the program and/or new to the sport
ALL SAINTS (1-1) VS. FIRST BAPTIST (2-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dallas First Baptist Athletic Complex, Dallas
Notable
Dallas First Baptist: QB Garren James ... WR/DB D.J. Matthews ...
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... PK George Sfeir
Last Week: All Saints 34, Lewisville Founders Classical 22; Dallas First Baptist 49, Arlington Newman International 0
Up next: Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; Dallas First Baptist at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m., Sept. 24
Did you know: All Saints is ranked No. 103 among private schools by TexasFootball.com. That’s up from 117. The Saints are No. 81.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL VS. C. HERITAGE (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview
Notables
CHCS: Trey Stone (4 passing TD, 1 rushing TD last week vs. King’s) … Jake Mauldin (2 receiving TD, 1 interception return for TD vs. King’s) … Thomas Peeler (2 carries, 2 TD vs. King’s) … Boaz Dyess (2 catches, 2 TD vs. King’s) … Ethan Moczygemba (rushing TD, fumble recovery for TD vs. King’s)
Did you know: Christian Heritage has scored 159 points in two games … The 89 points scored by the Sentinels last week were all scored in the first half of a game called at halftime due to Six Man’s 45-point mercy rule
Last week: Leverett’s Chapel was idle; Christian Heritage 89, King’s Academy 0
Up next: Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel; Tyler HEAT at Christian Heritage