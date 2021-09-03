TYLER LEGACY (1-0) VS. TYLER HIGH (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Coaches
Tyler Legacy: Joe Willis
Tyler: Ricklan Holmes
Last week: Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17; Texas High 24, Tyler 10
Up next: Longview at Legacy; Tyler at Nacogdoches
WHEN LEGACY HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Legacy: QB Bruce Bruckner (12 of 18, 161 yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jamarion Miller (14 carries, 151 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 35 yards) … RB Bryson Donnell (19 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD) … WR KJ Humber … WR Aaron Sears … WR Eli Howard … ATH Kenneth Hawkins … OL Kade Fry … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Tariq Robinson … OL Rodney Harden … OL Jordan Crawford
Tyler: NG Kadrius Tave (6-2, 245, Sr.) ... B Jace Sanford (6-3, 205, Soph.) ... R A. Johnson ... CB K. Key ... CB Z. Williams ... SS M. Wade (3 TFL) ... Xavier Tatum (2 TFL) ... WLB Alex Santiago (5-10, 185, Jr.) ... MLB Tory Howland (6-2, 205, Sr.) ... Lion De'Marion Dewberry (5-10, 180, Jr.) ... SLB Jacob Villela (11 tackles)
Keys: The Red Raiders are going to get the ball to Texas commit Miller and Texas Tech commit Donnell as often as possible, as was evident last week against Lufkin. The Lions need to be aware of where this duo is at all times.
WHEN TYLER HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Tyler: QB Eli Holt (9 of 21, 83 yards, 1 TD; 8 carries, 20 yards) ... RB Derrick McFall (5-10, 170, Soph.) ... C Jordan Jackson (5-11, 275, Sr.) ... LT Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... RT Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... LG Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... RG John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... X Zachuan Williams (6-1, 170, Soph.) ... A Kameron Key (5-10, 165, Sr.) ... Y Makavion Potts (5-8, 170, Jr.) ... Z Montrell Wade (6-1, 175, Jr.) ... PK Saul Perez (5-9, 180, Sr.)
Tyler Legacy: DL Jordan Renaud (6 tackles, 1 FF) … DL LeTravian Whitmill … DL Travis Jackson (6 tackles, 1 FF) … LB Jeremiah Sheffie (8 tackles) … LB LaBrendo Flowers (6 tackles) … LB Jett Stanger (11 tackles, 1 FR) … LB Jordan Ford (7 tackles, 1 FR) … DB Aaron Sears … DB Ja’Kambrin Turner … DB AD Scott … DB Cayden Starks
Keys: The Red Raiders will need to contain the run while also pressuring the quarterback like they did a week ago against Lufkin. Renaud, Whitmill and Jackson are a challenge for opposing offensive linemen, so the Lions’ front of Jackson, Hartsfield, Johnson, Munoz and Taylor must give Holt time to throw and McFall room to run. Holt will need to get the ball out to his talented receivers and let them make plays.
Did you know: The Lions are the home team and plan to wear blue jerseys with Tyler across the front, along with white numerals and blue helmets. ... Tyler leads the series 33-31-1 with the Red Raiders winning the last two — 40-28 in 2020 and 34-7 in 2019. The Lions last won 65-34 in 2018. ... Holmes was 4-0 against the Red Raiders as a JT player. As a coach he is 4-5 against the Red Raiders. ... Legacy coach Joe Willis is 1-0. ... Holmes has a head coaching record of 71-39. This is his 10th year as a head coach, all with the Lions. He has led Tyler to four district championships and seven playoff appearances. ... Willis is in his second year as head coach of Legacy (7-6). He is in his 13th as a head coach with a record of 106-48, along with four district championships, 11 postseason appearances and a state crown (2012 at Cedar Park). He previously coached at Iraan (22-12), Cedar Park (37-8) and Colleyville Heritage (40-22). ... The Lions have won 28 district championships and have appeared in the playoffs 38 times with three state championships (1930, 1973, 1994) and two runners-up (1955, 2000). ... The Red Raiders have won six district titles and have appeared in the playoffs 20 times with one state championship (2004). ... Tyler's all-time record is 722-400-41 (No. 12 in the state of Texas among all schools) with a postseason record of 59-32-3. ... The Red Raiders' all-time record is 304-344-20 with a playoff mark of 23-19-0.