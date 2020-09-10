Time: 7:30 tonight
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Records: Van: 1-1; Lindale: 1-1
Coaches: Van: Jared Moffatt; Lindale: Chris Cochran
Last week: Malakoff 43, Van 13; Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21
Up next: Pittsburg at Van; Lindale at Gilmer
WHEN VAN HAS THE BALL
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (12 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD; 10 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD) … RB Zion Dunn (22 carries, 72 yards) … QB Jackson Rainey (29 of 44, 327 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw … WR Luka Kozhev … WR Austin Gregory … OL Briton McKinney … OL Omar Hernandez … OL Dalton Palmer … OL Caleb Otten … OL Will Braswell
Lindale: DB Airik Williams (14 tackles) … LB Jaret Allen (12 tackles, 2 sacks) … LB Colton Widemon (11 tackles, 1.5 sacks) … DJ Walton (10 tackles) … DL Jaymond Jackson (8 tackles, 1.5 sacks) … Ryan Stanton … Brett Maya … DL Omar Webber
WHEN LINDALE HAS THE BALL
Van: DB Manny Moore (23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF) … DB Blayne Chamness (10 tackles) … DB Garrett Florey (26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR) ... LB Mauricio Herrera (21 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Mason Moffatt … LB Kolby Kirk … DL KD Erskine … DL Adrian Cortes … LB Beau Barton
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (53 carries, 285 yards, 3 TD; 5 catches, 28 yards) … QB Sam Peterson (28 of 56, 325 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 14 carries, 74 yards) … WR Jacob Seekford (6 catches, 102 yards, 1 TD) … WR Daniel Franke (6 catches, 48 yards, 1 TD) … WR Evan Alford … WR Case Brooks … WR Jaymond Jackson … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Nic Beitel
QUICK HITS
Both teams won their season opener, but dropped contests to state-ranked foes a week ago. Van was upended by Class 3A Division I No. 5 Malakoff, 43-13, while Lindale fell short against Class 4A Division I No. 9 Midlothian Heritage, 28-21.
Each team has a dynamic weapon on offense — Thomas for Van and four-star Baylor commit Jenkins for Lindale. Those two are going to make plays. This game will come down to which defense limits the other team’s star from making too many of those big plays. It will also hinge on what other players make contributions for each team.
The two quarterbacks — Rainey and Peterson — have similar numbers this season, but Rainey has yet to throw an interception. One of Peterson’s picks came near the end of the game last week as the Eagles were going for the tie.
Neither defense has intercepted a pass so far this season. Van has recovered two fumbles, and Lindale has recovered one fumble. If either defense can force the opposing offense into mistakes, that could be a key component in this rivalry contest.
Lindale has a weapon on special teams with kicker Landon Love, who is 3-for-3 on field goals with a long of 36 yards through two games.
Lindale is 8-4 in the series since 2004. Lindale is favored by 3 points over Van, according to TexasFootball.com.
Did you know: Lindale’s Jaymond Jackson picked up an offer from Tarleton State — his ninth Division I offer — on Sunday.