GILMER (3-0) VS. LINDALE (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Notable
Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison (43 of 61, 773 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT) … WR Rohan Fluellen (12 catches, 281 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INT) … WR Jay Rockwall … RB Ashton Haynes (32 carries, 253 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Omero Orona (30 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF)
Lindale: QB Sam Peterson (56 of 92, 803 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT) … WR Jacob Seekford (12 catches, 245 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Evan Alford (13 catches, 240 yards, 2 TDs) … K Seth Baggett … RB Kasey Villarreal (53 carries, 204 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Colton Widemon (22 tackles, 4 TFL)
Did you know: Lindale has lost to two teams — Kaufman and Van — that are a combine 6-0 by a total of 7 points … Lindale handed Pine Tree its only loss of the season with a last-second field goal by freshman Baggett … Gilmer is averaging 46.6 points per game and allowing 11.3 points per game … Gilmer is 30-6 in its last 36 games dating back to 2018 with the only losses coming to Carthage and Pleasant Grove … Gilmer took a 56-49 win over Lindale in last year’s meeting.
Last week: Gilmer 48, Atlanta 6; Van 35, Lindale 31
Up next: Gilmer at Carthage; Lindale at Mabank