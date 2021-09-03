HENDERSON (1-0) VS. GILMER (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Notable
Henderson: Ya’Corus Porter … Devin Phillips … Trust Carston … Tobaius Jackson … Donovan Davis
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (220 passing yards and 11 rushing yards) … Rohan Fluellen (133 receiving yards) … LaDaylon Jackson (104 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Ashton Haynes (101 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Omero Orona (13 tackles and one sack)
Did you know: Gilmer is 6-0 against Henderson since 2010, but four of those games were decided by a single score … The Buckeyes beat the Lions 29-28 in 2010, 35-20 in 2011, 28-26 and 41-34 in 2012, 64-7 in 2013 and 22-20 in 2020.
Last week: Henderson 48, Hallsville 47; Gilmer 42, Gladewater 14
Up next: Jacksonville at Henderson; Atlanta at Gilmer