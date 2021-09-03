LINDALE (0-1) VS. PINE TREE (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Pine Tree: QB Dakylan Johnson (6 of 12, 95 yards, 2 interceptions) … Lukas Branson (5 catches, 96 yards) … Ethan Morgan (18 carries, 141 yards, 2 TD) … Dallas Dixon (5 tackles, forced fumble) … Tylur Neal (5 tackles) … Joseph Fuller (5 tackles) … Dealyn Evans (6 tackles, 2 TFL)
Lindale: QB Sam Peterson (22 of 32, 296 yards, 2 TD) … Kasey Villarreal (19 carries, 71 yards, 2 TD) … Jacob Seekford (7 catches, 135 yards, 2 TD) … Cody Swaim (6 catches, 57 yards) … Christian King (6 tackles) … Cayden Sanders (5 tackles) … Jake Curbow (5 tackles)
Last week: Pine Tree 25, Liberty-Eylau 0; Kaufman 39, Lindale 36
Up next: Pine Tree at Kilgore; Lindale at Van
Did you know: Pine Tree and Lindale played 11 times from 1938-1948, with Pine Tree winning 10 of the 11 games. The teams did not play again until 1990, and Lindale won three straight over the Pirates in 1990, 1991 and 1993. Lindale also won four straight non-district games in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2009, but Pine Tree has won three of four since 2012. The Pirates won 28-21 in 2012 and 51021 in 2013 in non-district games, and the teams split district games in 2018 and 2019 – with Pine Tree winning 56-28 in 2018 and Lindale earning a 49-22 win in 2019 … Pine Tree’s win last week against Liberty-Eylau was the fourth straight season-opening win for the Pirates and the first shutout for PT since blanking Athens back in 2000 … Lindale advanced past the second round of the playoffs the first time in school history last season, advancing all the way to the Class 4A Division I state title game and finishing with a 13-3 record