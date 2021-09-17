BRYANT, ARK (2-0) VS. LONGVIEW (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Notable
Bryant: Chris Gannaway … Mytorian Singleton … Carson Burnett … Tyler Pinney
Longview: Joshua Thomas (211 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown) … Jordan Allen (242 passing yards, 23 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown) … Jalen Hale (238 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (188 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Devean Isaac (26 tackles)
Did you know: Longview is 31-18-1 against out-of-state football opponents, including a perfect 5-0 record against the State of Arkansas … The Lobos beat El Dorado in 1934 and 1935, Texarkana Arkansas High in 1954 and 1955, and North Little Rock in 2012 … This will be the first football meeting between Longview and Bryant … The Hornets are 32-0 since November 2, 2018, while the Lobos are 30-5 during that stretch … Both programs won a state championship during the 2018 high school football season.
Last week: No Bryant (Ark.) game; Longview 46, Tyler Legacy 20
Up next: Bryant (Ark.) at Fort Smith Northside (Ark.); Longview at West Mesquite