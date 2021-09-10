LONGVIEW (1-1) VS. TYLER LEGACY (2-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Longview: Jordan Allen (120 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (128 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards and one rushing touchdown) … Jalen Hale (97 receiving yards), Jartavian Wright (51 receiving yards) … Joshua Thomas (45 passing yards and 23 rushing yards) … Isaiah Harris (21 rushing yards and five receiving yards) … Devean Isaac (18 tackles) … Ta’Darion Boone (14 tackles) … Chase Smith (13 tackles) … Willie Nelson (12 tackles)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (28 carries, 316 yards, 3 TDs; 3 catches, 35 yards) … RB Bryson Donnell (26 carries, 145 yards, 3 TDs; 9 catches, 172 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (16 of 29, 315 yards, 3 TDs; 14 carries, 126 yards, 3 TDs) … OL Kade Fry … OL Donavan Jordan … DL Jordan Renaud (8 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TF, 1 FF) … DB Aaron Sears (9 tackles) … DB Cayden Starks (10 tackles) … LB Jett Stanger (16 tackles, 2 FR, 1 FF) … LB Jordan Ford (14 tackles, 1 INT, 2 FR) … LB Jeremiah Sheffie (13 tackles, 1 INT) … DB LaBrendo Flowers (11 tackles) … DL Travis Jackson
Did you know: Longview leads series 45-14-2 … The Lobos are 21-9 against the Red Raiders in Tyler … Longview has won 16 straight in the series. Legacy’s last win in the series came on Oct. 10, 2003, which was the Red Raiders sixth victory in seven meetings dating back to 1998 … The last tie in the series was a 10-10 finish in 1993 … The 1996 meeting went to double overtime (Longview won 35-28), and the 2004 meeting went to overtime, with Longview winning 34-31.
Last week: Longview 14, Marshall 0; Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55
Up next: Bryant (Arkansas) at Longview; Allen at Tyler Legacy