MARSHALL (0-1) VS. LONGVIEW (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lobo Stadium, Longview
Notable
Marshall: Collier Slone (110 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions) … JQ Davis (59 rushing yards and five receiving yards) … Jacorey Smith (56 receiving yards) … Domar Roberson (47 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) … Andrew Phillips (four rushing yards)
Longview: Jordan Allen (84 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and one interception), Jalen Hale (64 receiving yards), Jartavian Wright (36 receiving yards), Taylor Tatum (20 rushing yards), Devean Isaac (10 tackles)
Did you know: This will be the 111th all-time meeting between Longview and Marshall … Longview leads the series 63-42-5 … The football programs first met in 1909 and have played every year since 1933 … The Lobos have won 19 of the last 20 meetings … Marshall’s last victory in the series was a 28-25 win in 2015.
Last week: New Caney 23, Marshall 7; Denton Ryan 40, Longview 7
Up next: McKinney North at Marshall; Longview at Tyler Legacy