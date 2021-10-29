HALLSVILLE (2-6, 2-3) VS. MARSHALL (5-3, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Notable
Hallsville: QB Jace Moseley (127-of-228, 1,825 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT; 96 carries, 431 yards, 5 TD) … RB Elijah Nicholson (153 carries, 870 yards, 8 TD; 20 catches, 374 yards, 5 TD) … WR Carter Rogas (42 catches, 577 yards, 1 TD) … WR Kamron Gaut (30 catches, 470 yards, 5 TD) … Kallen Reed (63 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) … Derrick Dunn (48 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble) … Ivan Olvera (38 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery)
Marshall: RB JQ Davis (155 carries, 965 yards, 9 TD; 14 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD) … QB Michael Olvera (78-of-141, 1,049 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT) … WR Jacorey Smith (31 catches, 493 yards, 2 TD) … WR Domar Roberson (24 catches, 446 yards, 4 TD) … OL Connor Hagerty … LB Quintarus Hawkins (3 INT, 2 TD) … DB James Perkins (3 INT) … DB Andrew Paul (2 INT) … DB Montana Warren (2 INT) … DL La’Travion Adams… LB Sam Palmer … DL LaTravion Jackson
Did you know: These two teams did not meet in 2020 due to COViD. The last time the Bobcats defeated the Mavericks was in 2014 in a 21-19 final. That extended Hallsville’s winning streak over Marshall to four games.
Last Week: Nacogoches 30, Hallsville 24; Marshall 24, Mount Pleasant 21
Up next: Pine Tree at Hallsville; Marshall at Nacogdoches