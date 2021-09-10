PINE TREE (1-1) VS. KILGORE (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 P.M. Friday, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Notable
Pine Tree: OL Pierce Mercer … OL Brycelen Phillips … OL Brode Hodges … OL Jayden Jones … OL Jacob Hall … RB Ethan Morgan (37 carries, 292 yards, 3 TD) … QB Dakylan Johnson (13 of 30, 273 yards, 1 TD, 3 interceptions) … Jonathan Fuller (8 catches, 167 yards, 1 TD) … Lukas Branson (6 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD) … Jeremiah Blinks (8 tackles, 1 interception) … Tylur Neal (10 tackles) … Jeremiah Bailey (12 tackles) … Cody Janner (16 tackles, fumble recovery) … Dealyn Evans (13 tackles) … Tyrese Jones (12 tackles, fumble recovery) … Dallas Dixon (12 tackles)
Kilgore: OL Justin Flores … OL Taylor Hill … OL Alex Cervantes … OL McCabe Wheeler … OL Jared Rich … RB Davin Rider (37 carries, 440 yards, 8 TD) … RB Isaiah Ross (22 carries, 106 yards) … QB Da’Marion Van Zandt (15 of 30, 188 yards) … Jackson Harris (2 sacks) … Marcaelin Caraway (13 tackles
Did you know: Pine Tree’s 38-28 win over Kilgore in 2018 was the first for the Pirates over the Bulldogs since 1990. A year later, the Bulldogs earned a 64-62 win over the Pirates in triple overtime.
Last Week: Lindale 31, Pine Tree 29; Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27
Up next: Pine Tree is idle (opens District 9-5A Division II play at home against Marshall on Sept. 24); Kilgore at Gladewater