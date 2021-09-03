ROYSE CITY (1-0) VS. WHITEHOUSE (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Notable
Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring … RB Ahmon Dozier (20 carries, 163 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Sam Mitchum (9 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD) … DB Tatum Woods … OL Harrison Hays
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (20-31, 198 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Decarlton Wilson (8 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) … WR Reed Alexander (5 catches, 92 yards, 1 TD) … DL Kentrell Allen (6 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT) … RB Donovan Robinson
Did you know: Royse City’s next game is against Wylie East, which is coached by former Whitehouse head coach Marcus Gold … Whitehouse picked off three passes in the season opener … Whitehouse took a 22-20 win over Royse City last year.
Last week: Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30; Forney 21, Whitehouse 20
Up next: Wylie East at Royse City; Whitehouse at Corsicana