PITTSBURG (1-7, 1-2) VS. SPRING HILL (3-5, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Longview
Notable
Spring Hill: Jax Stovall (95 of 174, 1,330 yards, 11 TD, 4 interceptions) … Devaunte Powers (67 carries, 296 yards, 6 TD; 30 tackles) … Brennan Ferguson (44 catches, 738 yards, 10 TD) … Ryan McClain (17 catches, 198 yards, 3 TD) … Dominic Alexander (5 catches, 122 yards, 3 TD; 4 interceptions) … Cameron Webb (37 tackles, 4 sacks) … Bayne Brinkman (34 tackles, 2.5 sacks) … Brooks Hill (56 tackles, 2 sacks) … Favour Otujor (49 tackles) … Caden Newman (50 tackles, 2 sacks) … Emory Allen (55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles) … Carson Tidwell (38 tackles) … James Thomas (34 tackles, 2 interceptions)
Pittsburg: Brayden Bolton (14 of 19, 198 yards, 3 TD, 1 interception; 101 carries, 821 yards, 11 TD; 39 tackles) … Melvin Bates (83 carries, 328 yards, 3 TD) … Ty Price (43 carries, 195 yards, 2 TD; 42 tacles) … Rickey Duffey (4 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD) … Tyliq Isome (34 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Terrell Williams (41 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks) … Christian Bates (76 tackles)
Did you know: Spring Hill has won two in a row against Pittsburg – 30-26 in 2020 and 28-14 in 2019. Pittsburg rolled to a 41-0 win over the Panthers in 2018
Last week: Pleasant Grove 55, Spring Hill 21; Pittsburg 56, North Lamar 0
Up next: Spring Hill at North Lamar; Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg