TYLER LEGACY (5-3, 3-1) VS. ROCKWALL-HEATH (7-1, 4-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, Rockwall
Notable
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (106 carries, 1,056 yards, 11 TDs; 18 catches, 193 yards, 3 TD) … RB Bryson Donnell (96 carries, 682 yards, 12 TDs; 26 catches, 345 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (66 of 126, 775 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INT; 45 carries, 220 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (36 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF) … ATH Aaron Sears (8 carries, 164 yards, 2 TDs; 45 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF, 1 FR) … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Kade Fry … LB LaBrendo Flowers (43 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 FR) … LB Jett Stanger (63 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 3 FR) … DB Jordan Ford (57 tackles, 4 FR, 3 INT, 4 TFL) … DB Cayden Starks (36 tackles) … WR LaDavion Butler … K Christian Baxter … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner (6 catches, 178 yards, 2 TD)
Rockwall-Heath: QB Josh Hoover (121 of 184, 2,190 yards, 26 TDs, 3 INT) … RB Zach Evans (151 carries, 1,179 yards, 17 TDs) … RB Brittan Snider (83 carries, 659 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Jordan Nabors (34 catches, 812 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Jay Fair (34 catches, 699 yards, 10 TDs) … LB Alan Crawford (49 tackles) … DB Peyton Williams (45 tackles, 3 TFL) … DB Layne Horak (59 tackles, 2 INT) … DL Justice Rider
Did you know: Rockwall-Heath is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A. The Hawks’ only loss this season was 36-35 to No. 3 Southlake Carroll … Rockwall-Heath is averaging 56.4 points per game … Hoover, who is committed to Indiana, helped Rockwall-Heath win a baseball state championship last school year … Fair is committed to Auburn … Evans is committed to Minnesota … Nabors is committed to Baylor … Miller is 198 yards away from breaking Tyrone Ross’ school rushing record of 4,748 yards.
Last week: Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20; Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21
Up next: Mesquite at Tyler Legacy; Rockwall-Heath at Dallas Skyline