MESQUITE HORN (0-2) VS. TYLER HIGH (1-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Mesquite Horn: QB Marques Edward (5-10, 190, Jr., 14 of 35 for 275 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs; 32 carries, 17 yards) ... RB DeAndre Felton (5-9, 170, Sr., 19-76) ... C Antonio Asuncion (5-10, 235, Jr.) ... LG Chase Smalley (6-0, 360, Jr.) ... NG Calvin Wright (6-1, 260, Sr.) ... OLB Darrius White (5-10, 185, Sr.) ... E Jordan Prince (6-1, 220, Sr.) ...
Tyler: C Jordan Jackson (5-11, 275, Sr.) ... LT Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... RT Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... LG Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... RG John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... QB Eli Holt (49 of 89 for 860 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs) ... RB De’Marion Dewberry (19-156) ... WR/SS Montrell Wade (16-224, 6 TDs; 18 tackles) ... NG Kadrius Tave (14 tackles, 2 sacks) ... FS Xavier Tatum (18 tackles, 3 TFL) ... MLB Tory Howland (20 tackles) ... SLB Jacob Villela (33 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL) ...
Did you know: According to TexasFootball.com, the Lions are favored by 16 over the Jaguars. ... This is the 13th meeting between the Lions and Jaguars with the series tied 6-6. Horn has won the last two meeting — 39-17 in Tyler (2019) and 41-27 in Mesquite (2020). It is the final non-district game for both teams and a win would be a momentum builder. The Jaguars have recorded back-to-back 3-7 seasons while missing the playoffs both years after going to the postseason for 11 consecutive seasons.
Last week: Arlington Bowie 24, Mesquite Horn 17; Tyler 40, Nacogdoches 12.
Up next: Mesquite Horn vs. North Mesquite, 7 p.m., Sept. 24 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium; McKinney North at Tyler, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24