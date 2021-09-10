TYLER HIGH (0-2) VS. NACOGDOCHES (0-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Tyler: NG Kadrius Tave (6-2, 245, Sr.) ... Xavier Tatum (12 tackles, 3 TFL) ... MLB Tory Howland (14 tackles) ... SLB Jacob Villela (23 tackles, 3 TFL) ... LB Jakyron Lacy (15 tackles) ... QB Eli Holt (36 of 67, 725 yards, 8 TD; 17 carries, 57 yards) ... RB Derrick McFall (5 carries, 71 yards, TD; 11 receptions 274 yards, 3 TDs) ... C Jordan Jackson (5-11, 275, Sr.) ... LT Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... RT Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... LG Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... RG John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... Y Makavion Potts (8 receptions, 196 yards, TD) ... Z Montrell Wade (13 receptions, 194 yards, 4 TDs) ... PK Saul Perez (5-9, 180, Sr.)
Nacogdoches: QB Gus Smith (22 of 41 for 234 yards, TD; Rushing: 10 carries, 12 yards) ... RB Cermodrick Bland (17-142, TD) ... WR D’Marea Weaver (9-113, TD; he also has a blocked field goal attempt) ... LB Michael Anderson (14 tackles).
Did you know: According to TexasFootball.com, the Dragons are favored by 3 over the Lions. ... Tyler has beaten Nacogdoches 15 straight times since tying 10-10 in 1992 and lead the series 33-3-1. The Dragons are coming off a playoff appearance in 2020. The two teams were scheduled to meet last year, but COVID-19 halted the game. Nacogdoches was 2-8 in 2019 before improving to 5-5 last year ... Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes has a head coaching record of 71-40. This is his 10th year as a head coach, all with the Lions.
Last week: Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55; Lufkin 22, Nacogdoches 16
Up next: Mesquite Horn at Tyler, 7 p.m., Sept. 17; Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24