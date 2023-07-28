The Texas high school football season is quickly approaching, and the excitement will be felt when Pine Tree’s football program kicks off its first preseason practice of the year during Monday’s Midnight Madness.
Pine Tree's players and coaches will put in important work at the first moment that University Interscholastic League rules allow, and will quickly hit the ground running with a full first week of two-a-days. The Pirates’ varsity and JV teams will kick that stretch off between 12:01 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Monday July 31, and will wrap up the first day of training when they head to the weight room at 3 p.m.
They will then practice between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and work out in the weight room between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. from Tuesday Aug. 1 to Friday Aug. 4 before their first full contact fall camp on Saturday Aug. 5.
“It’s something that’s actually outside my wheelhouse,” Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman said of the midnight addition to his program’s season preparation process. “I’ve never done it. I’ve seen it done a few times. One of our coaches on staff brought it up a year ago and said we should look at this for the next calendar. I pulled the seniors to the side [and] told them this is something we’re looking at doing. We put it in the seniors’ hands, and the seniors decided that they wanted to run with it.”
Bachman understands that other programs have developed a yearly midnight event and likes the idea of Pine Tree having a bigger event in the future, but he also wants his school’s first try to be a successful one.
“I hope it goes well,” said Bachman. “I think there will be excitement. There’s something to the lights and being at Pirate Stadium. As far as the plan, it’ll be a normal practice for us.”
“It’s baby steps for us,” he added. “We’re trying to get our feet wet right now. We’ll see how it goes and what it can grow into.”
Pine Tree skipped spring football to put itself in the position to host the event, have an extra August scrimmage, and start conditioning and full contact opportunities a week earlier, and it expects the decision to pay off.
“It’s a chance to accumulate more reps,” Bachman said of one of the benefits of the extra week. “If you look at it shortsighted-wise, the first four games we play are all [against] 4A programs. They’ve all had that extra week and extra scrimmage. Now, we’re on a level-playing field with those teams as far as number of reps heading into the season.”
The Pirates plan to continue to work toward and be in the best shape possible for their regular season opener against Van on Aug. 25, a trio of other 4A non-district opponents in Lindale (Sept. 1), Kilgore (Sept. 8) and Jacksonville (Sept. 15), and its District 8-5A Division II opener against Marshall on Sept. 22.
The Pirates scrimmage Henderson on Aug. 11 and Gilmer on Aug. 17.
“Rolling into Van, we want to go out, play, and compete to win,” said Bachman.
“I want to know where we’re at,” he added. “It’s great competition [during scrimmage season]. We gotta a pretty tough non-district schedule, and we roll into our district. I think any opportunity to get ourselves aligned with good competition, we’re going to take a swing at it, and figure out where we gotta grow.”