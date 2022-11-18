KILGORE - Da'Veon Thomas and C.J. Luster combined for 48 points, and the Kilgore College Rangers opened play in the KC Classic with an 86-78 win over the Howard College Hawks on Friday at Masters Gymnasium.
Thomas led the way for the Rangers with 27 points, adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals as Kilgore moved to 5-1 with its fourth straight win.
Luster added 21 points and four rebounds. Joe Manning joined Thomas and Luster in double figures with 10 points. Dorian Benford finished with eight, Michael Miller five, Tyree Davis and Terrance Dixon four apiece, Kingsley Ijeoma three and Isaac Hoberecht two.
Ijeoma led KC with 13 rebounds, and Benford blocked two shots.
L.J. Ginnis had 24 points, JoJo Freeman 13, Kwo Agwa 11 and Deng Mayar and Dontae Horne 10 apiece in the loss for Howard.
Kilgore led 41-32 at halftime, and its largest lead was 13 (40-27) just before the half. KC held a 42-30 advantage in the rebounding department.
The Kilgore Classic continues on Saturday with two games as Tyler takes on Howard at 2 p.m. and the Rangers battle McLennan at 4 p.m.