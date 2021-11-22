Class 2A state champion Beckville earned three All-Tournament honors - including Most Valuable Player - following play at the University Interscholastic League State Volleyball Tournament over the weekend at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Beckville junior Avery Morris was named MVP for the 2A tournament after recording 33 kills and 41 digs in two matches.
Joining Morris on the elite team were senior Kinsley Rivers and junior Sophie Elliott.
Morris had 19 kills and 23 digs in a 25-20, 25-12, 26-24 state semifinal sweep of Crawford, and then recorded 14 kills and 18 digs in the state championship sweep of Thrall (26-24, 25-23, 25-15).
Rivers had nine kills and 12 digs against Crawford and 14 kills and 21 digs against Thrall, while Elliott handed out 36 assists and added 14 digs against Crawford to go along with 41 assists and 12 digs in the championship match against Thrall.
Beckville finished the season wit ha 47-3 record and the program's second state championship in the past four seasons under head coach Cherry Downs.