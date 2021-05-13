LIBERTY CITY – With the 2020-2021 school year coming to a close, Sabine High School took time out on Friday to honor three of its student athletes who will move on to the next level to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Soccer standout Sierrah Richter and football teammates Ty Francisco and Kaden Manning signed national letters-of-intent on Friday at the high school library.
Richter will stay in the state and play at Dallas College’s Eastfield Campus, while Francisco and Manning will both play in Kansas next fall at Bethany College.
Richter was a four-year starter for the Lady Cardinal soccer team. A captain this past season, she hammered home nine goals and handed out 14 assists for Sabine.
Eastfield, located in Mesquite, is a member of the NJCAA Region 5 Metro Athletic Conference along with Brookhaven, Mountain View, Richland, Cedar Valley and North Lake.
Manning was a big-play receiver for the Cardinals on offense, and Francisco was a tackling machine on the defensive side for Sabine.
Manning, a 6-3, 190-pound target, averaged 38.7 yards per catch on his 15 receptions (581 yards) as a senior, scoring on nine of the 15 grabs.
Francisco recorded 130 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a senior.
Bethany, located in Lindsborg, Kansas, is an NAIA school that competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference with Avila, Bethel, Kansas Wesleyan, Southwestern, Ottawa, Friends, Tabor, Sterling, McPherson and Saint Mary.