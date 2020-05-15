KILGORE — Wanya McIntyre, Cameron Jackson and Jada Abercrombie capped off a busy week of celebrating senior athletes on Friday at Kilgore High School by signing national letters of intent in three different sports.
McIntyre will play soccer at Hardin-Simmons University. Jackson will run track at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, and Abercrombie will play volleyball at East Central University.
Earlier in the week, Bulldog athletes also signed for basketball, track and football.
MCINTYRE
McIntyre helped lead Kilgore to a state championship as a freshman back 2017, scoring 10 goals and four assists en route to earning All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors from the Longview News-Journal.
He missed most of his sophomore season with a knee injury, but came back as a junior in 2019 to score 16 goals and 11 assists. He had 26 goals and 13 assists in 2020 before the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kilgore was 18-3-2 when the season was halted.
“Through hard work and determination, Wanya was able to see the field for 20 minutes in the Bulldogs’ regional quarterfinal game (as a sophomore),” Kilgore head coach Tom Wait said. “As a junior, he was able to come back in leadership form as a major offensive threat, helping the Bulldogs reach the Region II finals. As a captain his senior season, Wanya and the Bulldogs took up where they left off the year before.”
McIntyre earned district MVP honors as a senior.
Hardin-Simmons competes in the American Southwest Conference along with UT Dallas, Concordia, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Ozarks, ETBU, Belhaven, LeTourneau, McMurry, Sul Ross, Howard Payne and Louisiana College.
JACKSON
Jackson qualified for the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field meet in the 100 and 200 meters in 2019, finishing third in the 100 and seventh in the 200. He also went to the state meet as a sophomore in 2018, anchoring a 400 relay team that finished second with a time of 41.43.
“He’s an outstanding young man, not only on the track but in the classroom,” Kilgore track coach Phillip Lane said in a nomination letter for the News-Journal’s annual Best Preps awards. “He’s a coach’s dream, not only for the speed he possesses but for his incredible work ethic.”
Arkansas-Little Rock is a member of the Sun Belt Conference with Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, University of Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, UT Arlington, Texas State and Troy.
ABERCROMBIE
Abercrombie helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 22-15 record and a first-round playoff win as a senior, earning first team all-district honors.
She recorded 234 kills, 36 blocks, 294 digs and 10 assists for the season.
“Jada is one of those players that just has a presence,” Kilgore head coach Madeline Harris said when Abercrombie gave her verbal pledge to East Central last month.
“When she’s there, the impact she makes, the intensity she brings, her decision-making. ...that makes her game what it is. She’s going to be an asset to East Central.”
East Central competes in the Great American Conference with Oklahoma Baptist, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Henderson State, Southern Nazarene, Harding, Ouachita, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas.