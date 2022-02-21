East Texas Homeschool volleyball standouts Jaelyn Cleveland and sisters Jordan and Jenna Parker teamed up to win a lot of games for the Lady Chargers the past few years.
The trio will get the chance to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level, but - at least for the next two years - they'll be rivals instead of teammates.
Cleveland signed a national letter of intent to play at Panola College on Monday, while Jenna and Jordan inked with Panola College.
Panola and Tyler are fierce rivals in the Region XIV Conference.
"I'm excited," Cleveland said. "It'll be good, healthy competition, because I know how good they are."
East Texas Homeschool compiled a 36-6-1 record this past season, finishing second at a couple of national tournaments and earning the Sportsmanship award at one of the national events.
Of the team's 36 wins, 16 came against UIL schools - including victories over 5A Jacksonville, 4A Cumberland Academy, 4A Pittsburg and six Class 3A opponents.
Jordan Parker, who was also a standout on the basketball court for the Lady Chargers, said she is excited about continuing to play with her sister.
"We've played together for eight years. We just make each other better," Jordan said. "I had some options (in basketball), but I couldn't pass up the chance to play college volleyball with my sister."
Jenna echoed her sister's thoughts on playing together.
Cleveland finished the year with 270 kills, 26 aces, 39 blocks, 70 digs and three assists, earning NTAA MVP honors, TAIAO state All-Star honors and honorable mention status on the Longview News-Journal's All-East Texas Volleyball Team. She finished her career with 950 kills.
Jenna had 476 digs for the season and more than 1,000 for her career, adding 56 assists, 61 aces, seven kills and serving at a 96.7% clip for the season. She was an NTAA All-District pick, a TAIAO state All-Star and an honorable mention All-East Texas selection.
Jordan led the team with 427 kills and 61 blocks, adding 43 aces, 348 digs and 38 assists while serving at a 96% rate. She had more than 1,000 career kills, and was an NTAA All-District and TAIAO state All-Star along with being a third team pick on the All-East Texas team and earning a spot on a national tournament team.
Panola and Tyler compete against Blinn, Navarro, Trinity Valley, Wharton, Lee, Victoria and Coastal Bend in the Region XIV Conference.
Panola finished 25-7 overall and 12-4 in the conference last season. Tyler was 26-13 and 10-6.
The teams played three times, with Panola winning both regular season matches in straight sets before Tyler earned a 3-1 win at the regional tournament to earn a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Tyler lost its first two matches at the national tournament.