Hughes Springs High School will be represented on the softball and baseball diamonds and on the football field next year after three athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday during a ceremony at the high school gymnasium.
Grace Pippin (softball) signed with Paris Junior College, Zach Moore (baseball) with Howard College and Matthew Zamarripa (football) with Wayland Baptist University.
PIPPIN
Pippin is 31-7 inside the pitcher's circle for Hughes Springs in three-plus varsity seasons. She's 7-0 this season wit ha 0.84 earned run average, 46 strikeouts and nine walks in 33 innings after going 7-2 with 84 strikeouts in 2021, 7-1 with 68 strikeouts in 2020 and 10-4 with 81 strikeouts in 2019.
She hit .246 as a freshman, but is hitting .491 this season with a pair of home runs and 26 RBI after hitting .310 with 15 RBI in 2021 and .354 with 14 RBI in 2020.
Paris, which is coached by former Hughes Springs standout Shelby Shelton, competes in the Region XIV Conference along with Bossier Parish, San Jacinto, Coastal Bend, Angelina, Tyler, Galveston, Navarro, Blinn, Alvin, Northeast Texas, Trinity Valley, Kilgore and Lamar State-Port Arthur.
MOORE
Moore is 5-1 on the mound for the Mustangs this season with a 2.14 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 14 walks in 29.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he has driven in nine runs and scored nine times.
Howard, located in Big Spring, completes in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference along with New Mexico Junior College, Western Texas College, El Paso Community College, Midland, Odessa, New Mexico Military Institute, Franks Phillips and Clarendon.
ZAMARRIPA
Zamarripa, a 6-3, 320-pound offensive tackle, anchored a Mustang offensive line that helped produce a strong finish for Hughes Springs. The Mustangs were 4-6 for the season, but overcame an 0-3 start and scored 56, 54, 46, 40 and 44 points during the final seven weeks of the season.
Wayland Baptist, located in Plainview, completes in the Sooner Athletic Converence along with Ottawa University, Arizona Christian, Texas Wesleyan, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Langston, Louisiana Christian, Panhandle State, Lyon and Texas College.