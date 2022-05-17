UNION GROVE – On the diamond, on the track, close to home and out of the state – Union Grove High School will be represented well in the coming years following a trio of signings on Tuesday at the Lion’s Den.
Softball player Jocy Suarez, baseball player Carter Smith and track and field standout Aubrey Woodard signed national letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and classmates.
Suarez will stay close to home to play at Kilgore College. Smith will remain in the state to play at Schreiner University in Kerrville, and Woodard will be leaving the state to compete at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
SUAREZ
Suarez never hit below .300 in her softball career at Union Grove, and turned things up a notch in the power department during her senior season.
After hitting .313 with four RBI and eight runs scored as a freshman, she hit .471 with three RBI and eight runs scored in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season (12 games).
A year ago, she bashed at a .522 clip with 14 doubles, four triples, 47 RBI and 55 runs scored, and she hit .506 with eight home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 36 RBI, 41 runs scored and eight stolen bases this past season as a senior.
Kilgore College competes in the Region XIV Conference along with Bossier Parish, Tyler, Navarro, Trinity Valley, Northeast Texas, San Jacinto, Angelina, Coastal Bend, Galveston, Alvin and Lamar State-Port Arthur.
SMITH
Smith hit .521 as a senior for the Lions in 2022, adding five doubles, a triple 15 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He was 1-2 on the mound with a 0.63 earned run average, two saves, eight strikeouts and six walks in 11 innings pitched.
He hit .393 with 17 RBI, 33 runs and 16 stolen bases as a junior, .306 with four RBI as a sophomore in 10 games and .494 with 20 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases as a freshman in 2019.
Schreiner is a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Trinity, Texas Lutheran, Centenary, St. Thomas, Southwestern, Dallas and Austin College.
WOODARD
Woodard capped his senior season at Union Grove by qualifying for the University Interscholastic League Track and Field Meet and finishing ninth in the Class 2A long jump with a best of 20-5.75.
He also qualified for the state meet as a junior in 2021, finishing eighth in the triple jump (43-6.25.
As a senior, he was the 400 meters district champion (52.64), finished second as a member of the 1,600-meter relay team (3:29.68), second in the triple jump (44-0.50), second in the long jump (21-5.50) and third in the 200 meters (23.52).
At the area meet, he was second in the 400 (52.46), second in the long jump (20-5), second in the 1,600-relay (3:34.30) and third in the triple jump (41-6).
Woodard finished as the runner-up in the long jump (22-3.75) at the area meet to qualify for the state event.
Midland University, an NAIA school, competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with Briar Cliff University, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Dakota Wesleyan, Doane University, Dordt University, Hastings College, Morningside University, Mount Mary University, Northwestern College and University of Jamestown.