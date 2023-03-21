TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2023 WEEK 1 POLLS
March 20, 2023
CLASS 6A
1. Rockwall 16-4 (2-0)
2. Austin Westlake 18-1 (3-0)
3. Flower Mound Marcus 13-4-1 (1-1)
4. Pearland 15-5-1 (2-0)
5. Cy Woods 16-3 (2-0)
6. San Antonio Johnson 13-2-2 (5-0)
7. San Antonio Reagan 15-4-1 (4-1)
8. Southlake Carroll 9-7-2 (2-0)
9. Mansfield Legacy 12-3 (2-0)
10. Katy Cinco Ranch 15-3 (3-1)
Others Receiving Votes -EP Americas, Flower Mound, Round Rock, Lake Travis,
Waco Midway and Katy Tompkins
CLASS 5A
1. Friendswood 14-2-2 (2-0)
2. Whitehouse 15-3 (2-0)
3. Argyle 13-3-2 (2-0)
4. Corpus Christi Ray 17-3 (0-0)
5. Smithson Valley 12-4 (2-0)
6. Lucas Lovejoy 11-4-1 (2-0)
7. Sharyland Pioneer 16-1-1 (6-0)
8. Magnolia West 13-3 (1-1)
9. Pflugerville Hendrickson 13-2-1 (1-1)
10. Grapevine 13-3-2 (2-0)
Others Receiving Votes – CC Veterans Memorial, Weslaco East, Frisco, Leander
Rouse, Aledo
CLASS 4A
1. Sinton 16-1
2. Celina 13-3
3. Randall 16-3
4. Carthage 13-4
5. Boerne 15-2
6. Calallen 16-2
7. China Spring 11-3-1
8. Spring Hill 11-4-2
9. Pleasant Grove 11-4-1
10. Liberty Eylau 13-2
Other Receiving Votes- Bellville, Canyon, Canton, Farmersville, Huffman-
Hargrove, Hudson, Taylor
CLASS 3A
1. CC London 14-3-1
2. Gunter 14-2
3. Central Heights 11-3-1
4. Franklin 14-1-1
5. Brock 11-3
6. Banquete 15-3
7. Falfurrias 16-0
8. Little River Academy 11-3-1
9. Holliday 11-3
10. Orangefield 12-3
Others Receiving Votes- Blanco, Boyd, Bushland, Lorena, Troy, West, Wall
CLASS 2A
1. Shiner 12-3
2. Bosqueville 6-3-1
3. Valley Mills 13-2
4. New Home 10-1
5. Albany 8-1
6. Alba-Golden 13-0
7. Kerens 10-2
8. Joaquin 12-4
9. Rio Vista 12-1
10. Mumford 11-3
Others Receiving Votes – Axtel, Clarendon, Frankston, Garrison, Hamilton