TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

2023 WEEK 1 POLLS

March 20, 2023

CLASS 6A

1. Rockwall 16-4 (2-0)

2. Austin Westlake 18-1 (3-0)

3. Flower Mound Marcus 13-4-1 (1-1)

4. Pearland 15-5-1 (2-0)

5. Cy Woods 16-3 (2-0)

6. San Antonio Johnson 13-2-2 (5-0)

7. San Antonio Reagan 15-4-1 (4-1)

8. Southlake Carroll 9-7-2 (2-0)

9. Mansfield Legacy 12-3 (2-0)

10. Katy Cinco Ranch 15-3 (3-1)

Others Receiving Votes -EP Americas, Flower Mound, Round Rock, Lake Travis,

Waco Midway and Katy Tompkins

CLASS 5A

1. Friendswood 14-2-2 (2-0)

2. Whitehouse 15-3 (2-0)

3. Argyle 13-3-2 (2-0)

4. Corpus Christi Ray 17-3 (0-0)

5. Smithson Valley 12-4 (2-0)

6. Lucas Lovejoy 11-4-1 (2-0)

7. Sharyland Pioneer 16-1-1 (6-0)

8. Magnolia West 13-3 (1-1)

9. Pflugerville Hendrickson 13-2-1 (1-1)

10. Grapevine 13-3-2 (2-0)

Others Receiving Votes – CC Veterans Memorial, Weslaco East, Frisco, Leander

Rouse, Aledo

CLASS 4A

1. Sinton 16-1

2. Celina 13-3

3. Randall 16-3

4. Carthage 13-4

5. Boerne 15-2

6. Calallen 16-2

7. China Spring 11-3-1

8. Spring Hill 11-4-2

9. Pleasant Grove 11-4-1

10. Liberty Eylau 13-2

Other Receiving Votes- Bellville, Canyon, Canton, Farmersville, Huffman-

Hargrove, Hudson, Taylor

CLASS 3A

1. CC London 14-3-1

2. Gunter 14-2

3. Central Heights 11-3-1

4. Franklin 14-1-1

5. Brock 11-3

6. Banquete 15-3

7. Falfurrias 16-0

8. Little River Academy 11-3-1

9. Holliday 11-3

10. Orangefield 12-3

Others Receiving Votes- Blanco, Boyd, Bushland, Lorena, Troy, West, Wall

CLASS 2A

1. Shiner 12-3

2. Bosqueville 6-3-1

3. Valley Mills 13-2

4. New Home 10-1

5. Albany 8-1

6. Alba-Golden 13-0

7. Kerens 10-2

8. Joaquin 12-4

9. Rio Vista 12-1

10. Mumford 11-3

Others Receiving Votes – Axtel, Clarendon, Frankston, Garrison, Hamilton

 