Jefferson (2-1) vs. Hughes Springs (0-3)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Mustang Stadium, 701 Russell, Hughes Springs 75656
Notable
Jefferson: Tihmyus Taylor (18 of 37, 374 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) … Kamran Williams (42 carries, 504 yards, 6 TD) … Chris Love (9 catches, 193 yards, 2 TD) … Josh Bittle (31 tackles, 5 TFL) … Aldarious Washington (2 sacks) … Daniel Smith (2 interceptions)
Hughes Springs: Kaleb Williams … Billy Prince … Xander Liedtke … Jacob Little … Jase Mitchell
Did you know: Hughes Springs scored six points in its first two games before putting 20 on the board last week … Jefferson won last year’s game between the two teams, 35-24
Last week: Jefferson 7, De Kalb 0 (Game suspended due to lightnint); Leonard 55, Hughes Springs 20
Up next: Hughes Springs at Harmony; Centerville at Jefferson
Harleton (2-1) vs. Maud (1-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday/George Frost Field, Highway 8, Maud 75567
Notable
Harleton: OL Cade Canfield … OL Peyton Murray … OL Luke Ratcliff … OL John Gideon … OL Noel Fajardo … OL Brandon Laxton … Carson Wallace (49 of 96, 821 yards, 9 TD, 5 interceptions … Draven Ring (34 carries, 226 yards, 3 TD … Cameron Johnson (22 catches, 448 yards, 4 TD) …A.J. Woods (10 catches, 116 yards, 2 TD)
Maud: Trentyn Sisson … Micah Bishop … Cason Leavitt
Did you know: Harleton allowed 76 points in its first two games of the season before blanking White Oak last week … Harleton won last year’s game against Maud 41-3
Last week: Harleton 34, White Oak 0; Maud’s game was called off due to inclement weather
Up next: Iola at Maud (Thursday); Frankston at Harleton
Union Grove (3-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (0-3)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, FM 125 & CR 1759, Linden 75563
Notable
Union Grove: OL Cade Sullivan … OL Dalton Hawkins … OL Calab Day … OL Ryan Hickerson … OL Joey Adams … OL Gaige Polen … OL Jacob Heart … Jace Roberts (51 carries, 380 yards, 8 TD; 20 of 28, 301 yards, 3 TD) … Carter Cooper (22 tackles) .. Kayden Day (15 tackles)
Linden-Kildare: Charlie Kirkland … Omar Ruiz … Max Belford
Did you know: Linden-Kildare has been outscored 114-18 this season while Union Grove has outscored its opponents 103-48 … Union Grove won last year’s meeting against L-K 14-12
Last week: Union Grove 21, Cushing 20; Big Sandy 15, Linden-Kildare 6
Up next: Linden-Kildare at Overton; Ore City at Union Grove
Alba-Golden (3-0) vs. Big Sandy (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday/Wildcat Stadium (N. Wildcat Dr., Big Sandy 75755)
Notable
Alba-Golden: QB Easton Campbell (25 of 35, 587 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Jake Hallman (16 carries, 301 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Kaden “Boogie” Trimble (12 catches, 225 yards, 2 TDs) …. Mason Smith (23 tackles) … WR/DB Gavin Parker (3 catches, 174 yards; 3 INT)
Big Sandy: DL/OL Brennon Ference ... QB Kayden Smith (25 of 49, 295 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 16 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD) ... RB/DB Malijah Francis (32 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Jadavia Sanders (11 catches, 154 yards)
Did you know: Alba-Golden has not allowed a point this season, while also scoring 55.3 points per game … Alba-Golden took a 43-25 win over Big Sandy last season.
Last week: Alba-Golden 58, Clarksville 0; Big Sandy 15, Linden-Kildare 6
Up next: Quinlan Boles at Alba-Golden; Beckville at Big Sandy